Cargill issues second ground beef recall in a month

The recalled ground beef has a sell-by date of July 11. Image courtesy of the USDA

Sept. 20 (UPI) -- Colorado-based meat producer Cargill Meat Solutions recalled about 132,000 pounds of ground beef over possible E. coli contamination, the second such warning in a month.

The company said the recall is for ground beef made from the chuck cut of beef, which includes 12 products, the full list of which can be viewed on the U.S. Department of Agriculture website.

The affected meat was produced and packaged June 21 and has a use or freeze-by date of July 11.

The Food Safety and Inspection Service of the USDA said 17 people have been sickened and one person died in connection with the contamination.

Last month, the company recalled 25,000 pounds of ground beef also over E. coli fears.

E. coli infection can cause severe abdominal cramps, bloody diarrhea and vomiting. In children and older adults, it can cause life-threatening kidney failure.