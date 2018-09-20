FBI tactical agents prepare their weapons as police search for a gunman who fled the scene of a shooting at a Rite Aid distribution center in Aberdeen, Md., Thursday. Photo by Scott Serio/EPA-EFE

Sept. 20 (UPI) -- Multiple people were killed in a shooting Thursday at a Rite Aid distribution facility near Baltimore, authorities said.

The shooting occurred in a business park in Aberdeen, located about 25 miles northeast of Baltimore.

CNN reported at least three dead. Fox 5 also reported 3 dead and WBAL-TV reported multiple deaths.

The gunman was captured and is being treated at a hospital, Hartford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler said in a news conference. None of the responding officers fired a shot, he said.

Gahler did not give an answer when asked how the suspect was injured.

The shooting happened adjacent to the primary warehouse in a support facility. Rite Aid employs about 1,000 people at the site.

Agents of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the FBI are on the scene. Rite Aid spokesperson Susan Henderson said the facility has been secured.

Gov. Larry Hogan said his office is "closely monitoring" the situation.

"Our prayers are with all those impacted, including our first responders," Hogan tweeted. "The state stands ready to offer any support."

This is a developing story.