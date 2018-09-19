President Donald Trump leaves the White House Wednesday for a day trip to North Carolina to view damage from Hurricane Florence. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 19 (UPI) -- A long-running feud between President Donald Trump and U.S. Attorney General Jess Sessions escalated again Wednesday, as the president virtually dismissed the nation's chief law enforcement officer.

Trump has previously criticized Sessions on multiple issues, particularly his recusing himself from the Russia investigation and allowing Special Counsel Robert Mueller to step in.

In an interview Wednesday with The Hill, Trump leveled another verbal slight.

"I don't have an Attorney General. It's very sad," he said.

The feud picked up last month when Trump lashed out at Session on Twitter for not investigating his political opponents. Sessions defended himself, saying, "The Department of Justice will not be improperly influenced by political considerations."

Wednesday, Trump indicated his growing frustration with the attorney general goes beyond the Russia investigation.

"I'm not happy at the border, I'm not happy with numerous things, not just this," Trump said.

The president, though, did not give any indication he is considering replacing Sessions.