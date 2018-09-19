Indiana bishop names 18 ex-Catholic priests accused of sex abuse

EVANSVILLE, Ind., Sept. 19 (UPI) -- A Catholic Diocese in Indiana published the names of 18 former priests and deacons the diocese said have been "credibly accused" of sexually abusing children.

The list, published Tuesday, contains the names of men who at some point served in the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend.

"It is my hope that by releasing these names, the innocent victims of these horrific and heartbreaking crimes can finally begin the process of healing," Bishop Kevin Rhoades said during an August news conference when the diocese announced it was compiling the list.

The list was compiled by the church review board, comprising mostly lay people, according to a diocese news release. That board investigated all abuse allegations in their district. The men whose names appear on the list were accused of actions that appeared "more likely (to be) true than not in the judgment of the Diocesan Review Board" and were "accepted as credible by the bishop."

Two of the men on the list are serving prison sentences for child molestation charges; eight are dead; and the status of the other eight was unclear.

The decision to release the names comes as the Catholic Church faces thousands of new abuse allegations, and law enforcement agencies are opening investigations into parishes around the country.

A Pennsylvania grand jury in August released a report that found around 300 priests in the state molested at least 1,000 children since the 1940s. The report also accused senior church officials of systematically covering up the assaults.

Since that report was released, attorneys general in New York and Nebraska have opened statewide investigations into the church. The New Jersey AG established a hotline victims could call to report sexual abuse by a clergy member.

Here are the names of former priests and deacons accused of sexual abuse, released by the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend:

James Blume

Date of ordination: June 14, 1980

Removed from public ministry: April 1989

Dismissed from clerical state: June 23, 2007

Number of credible allegations: 5

Places served:

July 7, 1980 -- St. Anthony de Padua Parish, South Bend

July 7, 1982 -- Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne

Sept. 8, 1987 -- St. Andrew/St. Hyacinth Parishes, Fort Wayne

Current status: Incarcerated



Michael Buescher

Date of ordination: June 16, 1979

Removed from parish ministry: November 1989

Loss of clerical state: May 14, 1991

Number of credible allegations: 6

Places served:

July 9, 1979 -- St. Charles Borromeo Parish, Fort Wayne

Aug. 1, 1983 -- Part-time membership on the faculty of Bishop Dwenger High School, Fort Wayne; continuing at St. Charles Borromeo

July 9, 1984 -- Chaplain, Marian High School, Mishawaka, with residency in the Marian High School rectory

Aug. 8, 1985 -- Culver Military Academy, coordinator of priests who offer Mass and provide spiritual guidance

Dec. 20, 1985 -- St. Francis Xavier Parish, Pierceton.

June 24, 1986 -- St. Patrick Parish, Ligonier; Blessed Sacrament Parish, Albion.



Brian Carsten

Date of ordination: May 30, 1970

Terminated as pastor and resigned as a member of the Roman Catholic Church: May 9, 1987

Dismissed from the clerical state: June 23, 2007

Number of credible allegations: 1

Died: March 27, 2009

Places served:

July 1, 1970 -- St. Vincent de Paul Parish, Elkhart.

July 2, 1973 -- St. Henry Parish, Fort Wayne

July 1, 1974 -- St. Patrick Parish, Fort Wayne

July 1, 1975 -- Chaplain, Allen County Police with residence at St. Andrew Parish, Fort Wayne

July 5, 1977 -- St. Hyacinth Parish, Fort Wayne

July 9, 1979 - St. Andrew Parish, while continuing as pastor of St. Hyacinth Parish



William Ehrman

Date of ordination: June 10, 1922

Retired: July 1, 1970

Number of credible allegations: 8

Allegations received after the death of the priest.

Died: Aug. 7, 1983

Places served:

June 1922 -- St. Patrick Parish, Kokomo

January 1926 -- St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Parish, Michigan City; chaplain at St. Anthony Hospital and Indiana State Prison

April 12, 1929 -- Immaculate Conception Parish, Kendallville; St. Patrick Mission Parish, Ligonier

July 8, 1939 -- St. John the Baptist Parish, New Haven

September 1, 1964 -- St. Paul Parish, Fort Wayne



William Gieranowski

Date of ordination: June 11, 1949

Retired: July 1, 1981

Number of credible allegations: 3

Allegations received after the death of the priest.

Died: April 24, 2000

Places served:

July 7, 1949 -- St. Stanislaus Parish, East Chicago

April 20, 1951 -- St. Adalbert Parish, South Bend

July 3, 1951 -- St. Thomas More Parish, Munster

May 20, 1955 -- St. Vincent de Paul Parish, Elkhart

January 15, 1960 -- St. Henry Parish, Fort Wayne

June 15, 1960 -- St. Jude Parish, South Bend

Sept. 1, 1964 -- St. Hyacinth Parish, Fort Wayne

July 1, 1970 -- St. Monica Parish, Mishawaka

July 6, 1978 -- St. Stanislaus Kostka Parish, New Carlisle



John Gillig

Date of ordination: May 25, 1957

Retired: April 26, 1988

Suspended from all public ministry: March 25, 2002

Dismissed from clerical state: Feb. 8, 2008

Number of credible allegations: 9

Died: July 27, 2011

Places served:

June 7, 1957 -- Our Lady of Hungary Parish, South Bend

Feb. 15, 1958 -- St. Monica Parish, Mishawaka

June 15, 1962 -- St. Jude Parish, Fort Wayne

Aug. 30, 1963 -- Teacher, Bishop Dwenger High School, Fort Wayne

June 13, 1964 -- Director of CYO and CYA, Fort Wayne Deanery

June 15, 1972 -- Sacred Heart Parish, Fort Wayne

April 18, 1974 -- Chaplain, Allen County Jail, Fort Wayne

July 5, 1977 -- St. Mary of the Assumption Parish, Decatur

Sept. 17, 1985 -- Holy Family Parish, South Bend

Nov. 15, 1986 -- St. Peter Parish, Fort Wayne



Gabriel Hernandez

Date of diaconate ordination: April 27, 2008

Dismissed from seminary: April 22, 2009

Dismissed from clerical state: Feb. 25, 2010

Number of credible allegations: 1



Edward Krason

Date of ordination: Feb. 3, 1958

Resigned as pastor: July 8, 1998

Ordered to cease all ministry: April 16, 1999

Retired: May 1, 1999

Removed faculties to perform ministry and to present himself as a priest: March 21, 2003

Ordered to a life of prayer and penance: Nov. 8, 2005

Number of credible allegations: 2

Died: March 25, 2013

Places served:

Feb. 15, 1958 -- St. Jude Parish, Fort Wayne

Sept. 2, 1960 -- Teacher, Central Catholic High School, Fort Wayne

Aug. 14, 1961 -- SS. Peter & Paul Parish, director of guidance, Huntington Catholic High School, Huntington

June 1, 1963 -- Principal, Bishop Dwenger High School, Fort Wayne

July 9, 1979 -- Continuing Education, University of Notre Dame

July 7, 1980 -- Continuing Education of the clergy with residence at Queen of Angels Parish, Fort Wayne

July 11, 1983 -- St. Joseph Parish, Garrett

July 22, 1986 -- St. John the Baptist Parish, Fort Wayne

August 1990 -- St. John the Evangelist Parish, Goshen



Paul LeBrun, CSC

Date of ordination: April 9, 1983

Faculties for ministry removed from Diocese of Fort Wayne--South Bend: April 2000

Dismissed from clerical state: Aug. 26, 2008

Number of credible allegations: 1 (from Diocese of Fort Wayne--South Bend)

Places served:

St. Therese, Little Flower Parish, South Bend

Blessed Sacrament Parish, Tolleson, Ariz.

St. John Vianney Parish, Goodyear, Ariz.

Current status: Incarcerated



Thomas Lombardi

Date of ordination: May 31, 1975

Removed from public ministry during investigation of allegation: Dec. 2, 2011

Removed from public ministry: Aug. 9, 2015

Number of credible allegations: 1

Died: Dec. 28, 2017

Places served:

July 1, 1975 -- St. Mary Parish, Huntington

Sept. 1, 1977 -- Faculty, Huntington Catholic High School, residency at St. Mary Parish, Huntington; available for weekend duties

Sept. 12, 1977 -- Chaplain, Huntington Catholic High School

Aug. 1, 1983 -- St. Mary Parish, Huntington; principal, Huntington Catholic High School

July 9, 1984 -- St. Joseph Parish, Mishawaka

June 1985 -- American College Louvain, Belgium

July 1, 1986 -- St. Louis, Besancon Parish, New Haven

July 28, 1997 -- St. Joseph Parish, Garrett

July 6, 2006 -- St. Joseph-Hessen Cassel Parish, Fort Wayne

Nov. 11, 2009 -- Chaplain, St. Vincent de Paul Society, Fort Wayne



Robert Mahoney

Date of ordination: May 27, 1967

Resigned from ministry as a priest: June 15, 1993

Dismissed from clerical state: July 25, 2006

Number of credible allegations: 4

Places served:

July 1, 1967 -- St. John the Baptist Parish, Fort Wayne

Aug. 31, 1968 -- St. Bavo Parish, Mishawaka

July 7, 1980 -- Our Lady of Hungary Parish, South Bend

Feb. 28, 1984 -- St. Robert Bellarmine Parish, North Manchester

August 1988 -- Chaplain, Ancilla Domini Convent, Donaldson



Eldon Miller

Date of ordination: May 8, 1954

Retired: July 15, 2003

Removed from public ministry: Dec. 18, 2006

Number of credible allegations: 2

Died: July 26, 2008

Places served:

June 11, 1954 -- St. Joseph Parish, Mishawaka

July 1, 1971 -- St. Joseph Parish, Roanoke; St. Catherine of Alexandria Parish, Nix Settlement, Columbia City

July 1, 1974 -- St. Vincent de Paul Parish, Fort Wayne

July 9, 1984 -- Immaculate Conception Parish, Kendallville

Feb. 10, 1988 -- Queen of Peace Parish, Mishawaka



Edward O. Paquette

Date of ordination: Feb. 2, 1957

Faculties for ministry removed from Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend: July 14, 1978

Dismissed from clerical state: Jan. 31, 2009

Number of credible allegations: 7

Places served:

April 15, 1964 -- St. Anthony de Padua Parish, South Bend

Sept. 1, 1964 -- St. Vincent de Paul Parish, Elkhart

Sept. 1, 1965 -- St. Mary of the Assumption Parish, Decatur

Aug. 13, 1969 -- Our Lady of Hungary Parish, South Bend

June 5, 1971 -- St. Anthony Hospital, Michigan City

June 19, 1972 -- Christ the King Parish, Rutland, Vt.



Cornelius Ryan, CSC

Date of ordination: June 9, 1966

Faculties for ministry removed from Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend: June 10, 2013

Number of credible allegations: 1

Allegation made outside the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend

Places served:

Uganda & Kenya until 2002

Sept. 19, 2002 to July 1, 2007 -- Associate pastor, St. Therese, Little Flower Parish, South Bend

July 1, 2007 -- June 30, 2011 -- Pastor, St. Therese

Dec. 13, 2011 -- June 10, 2013 -- St. Joseph-Hessen Cassel Parish, Fort Wayne



James Seculoff

Date of ordination: May 26, 1962

Removed from public ministry during investigation of allegation: Jan. 8, 2014

Removal from public ministry: Oct. 13, 2015

Number of credible allegations: 5

Places served:

June 15, 1962 -- St. Monica Parish, Mishawaka

Aug. 16, 1963 -- St. Vincent de Paul Parish, teacher, Bishop Dwenger High School, Fort Wayne

Sept. 1, 1964 -- Teacher, Bishop Dwenger High School, Fort Wayne

June 15, 1965 -- SS. Peter & Paul Parish, principal, Huntington Catholic High School, Huntington

July 1, 1970 -- Superintendent of Catholic Schools; principal of Huntington Catholic School, Huntington; chaplain for St. Vincent Villa, Fort Wayne

July 1, 1974 -- Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception Parish, Fort Wayne

Feb. 14, 1978 -- St. John Bosco Parish, Churubusco; Immaculate Conception Parish, Ege; Indiana; continuing as superintendent of Catholic Schools

July 6, 1978 -- St. Mary Parish, Huntington

June 18, 1979 -- SS. Peter & Paul Parish, St. Mary Parish, Huntington

Aug. 1, 1983 -- St. Robert Bellarmine Parish, director of Campus Ministry, Manchester College, North Manchester

Feb. 28, 1984 -- Our Lady of Hungary Parish, South Bend

May 21, 1987 -- Sacred Heart Parish, Fort Wayne

July 8, 1992 -- St. Mary of the Assumption Parish, Avilla

June 21, 1994 -- St. Mary of the Annunciation Parish, Bristol

Aug. 3, 2004 -- St. John the Baptist Parish, South Bend

July 17, 2007 -- St. John the Baptist Parish, New Haven

June 5, 2013 -- St. Patrick Parish, Walkerton



Richard Stieglitz

Date of ordination: May 26, 1973

Decree of suspension from all acts of ministry: Dec. 7, 1993

Dismissal from the clerical state: July 7, 2007

Number of credible allegations: 5

Places served:

July 2, 1973 -- Our Lady of Good Hope Parish, Fort Wayne

July 11, 1973 -- Chaplain, Anthony Wayne Council of Catholic Boy Scouts

Feb. 4, 1974 -- Chaplain, Fort Wayne Serra Club

July 1, 1976 -- Holy Family Parish, South Bend

Feb. 19, 1977 -- Holy Family Parish, South Bend (weekends); Sacred Heart Parish, Fort Wayne (weekdays)

Sept. 1, 1977 -- St. Jude Parish, Fort Wayne

July 6, 1978 -- Chaplain, Catholic Committee on Scouting, Fort Wayne area; continuing at St. Jude Parish

July 9, 1979 -- Faculty, Bishop Dwenger High School, Fort Wayne

Aug. 1, 1983 -- Sacred Heart Parish, Warsaw

Aug. 1, 1988 -- Queen of Angels, Fort Wayne



Richard Thompson

Date of ordination: June 17, 1978

Resigned from active ministry as a priest: Oct. 24, 1989

Loss of clerical state: July 25, 2006

Died: 2015

Number of credible allegations: 1

Places served:

July 6, 1978 -- St. John the Baptist Parish, New Haven

Feb. 15, 1982 -- Covenant House, New York (home for runaway children)

April 14, 1983 -- St. Monica Parish, Mishawaka

July 11, 1983 -- St. Mary of the Presentation Parish, Geneva



James Trepanier, CSC

Date of ordination: June 8, 1955

Faculties for ministry removed from Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend: Oct. 18, 2002

Number of credible allegations: 1 in Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend

Places served:

University of Portland in Oregon

Holy Cross Mission House (Fatima)

July 1, 1981 -- June 30, 1987 -- Holy Cross Parish, South Bend

July 1, 1987 -- June 4, 1991 -- St. Pius X Parish, Granger

1994 -- St. Mary's Convent, Notre Dame.

