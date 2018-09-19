Gunman killed, at least three injured in Wisconsin office shooting

Sept. 19 (UPI) -- Police shot and killed a suspected gunman who opened fire at a Wisconsin office building Wednesday and injured at least three people.

Middleton Police Chief Charles Foulke said the department received a call reporting an active shooter at WTS Paradigm at around 10:30 a.m. A city official confirmed the suspect had died after being injured in a shootout with police and taken to a local hospital, Wisconsin's WKOW reported.

Foulke added that three other people were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds, after the shooting at the software company office.

UW Hospital spokeswoman Lisa Brunette told The Wisconsin State Journal that four patients were admitted to the hospital, including one in critical condition and two others were in serious condition. St. Mary's Hospital said it was also treated one patient with non-life-threatening injuries.

A WTS Paradigm employee who witnessed the shooting told The Wisconsin State Journal the shooter was a company employee and there were about 160 employees in the office at the time.

Lance Muzzillo, an employee at Sentry Insurance on the fourth floor of the same building, said the shooting took place on the first floor and his office was locked down for about 45 minutes before police escorted employees out of the building. They were then transported to a nearby hotel to be reunited with their families.

Middleton Cross Plains School District also placed all of its schools on lockdown for 90 minutes as a precautionary measure after the shooting.

Businesses located near the shooting scene were expected to remain closed for the next 24-48 hours the Department of Criminal Investigation, FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Firearms and Explosives investigate the shooting.