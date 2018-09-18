Saudis back Lucid Motors with $1B investment for electric cars by 2020

Lucid Motors received a $1 billion investment from Saudi Arabia Monday that will get the Lucid Air electric vehicle through to commercialization by 2020. Photo by Jason Szenes/EPA

Sept. 17 (UPI) -- Saudi Arabia put a $1 billion charge into Lucid Motors Monday by investing in the electric car maker.

Lucid will use the money to complete engineering on the Lucid Air, construct a factory in Casa Grande, Ariz., and start the commercial launch of the vehicle in 2020, the company announced Monday.

The Lucid Air is a 100 percent electric luxury automobile that will compete with Tesla.

"The convergence of new technologies is reshaping the automobile, but the benefits have yet to be truly realized," said Lucid CTO Peter Rawlings. "This is inhibiting the pace at which sustainable mobility and energy are adopted. At Lucid, we will demonstrate the full potential of the electric connected vehicle in order to push the industry forward."

Tesla CEO Elon Musk sought after the Saudi investment in August, saying that would enable him to take Tesla private. He later decided against it.

The sometimes volatile Tesla stock fell in early Monday trading on the Lucid news. By the middle of the day, the price had recovered.

California-based Tesla has been plagued with delays on delivering the mass-market Model 3. Ramping up production on that vehicle will make the company profitable, Musk has said.