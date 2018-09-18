Former Oklahoma senator gets 15 years for child sex trafficking

Sept. 18 (UPI) -- A former Oklahoma lawmaker was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison Monday for child sex trafficking.

Former state Sen. Ralph Shortey, who pleaded guilty last year to paying a teenage boy for sex, apologized in court Monday for "leading a double life of sin."

"I have begged God's forgiveness, and I hope that this all is another example to everyone to live a true life and to be what you say you are," Shortey said Monday.

Shortey, 36, faced life in prison but U.S. District Judge Timothy DeGiusti agreed to defense attorneys' request to reduce the sentence. After his sentence, Shortey will be on supervised release for 10 years, must pay $5,100 in special assessments and register as a sex offender.

"I believe, based on Mr. Shortey's tragic background, the judge did the right thing and showed him some leniency," defense attorney Ed Blau said.

Shortey resigned from the Oklahoma Senate in March 2017 after he was arrested and charged for a sexual encounter at a hotel in Moore, Okla. Police acted on a tip from the teen's father. Officers said they smelled marijuana coming from the hotel room.

The former lawmaker will also have to pay restitution, though the amount is yet to be determined.

RELATED Pope Francis expels Chilean priest accused of sexual abuse