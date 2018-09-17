Shipping and logistics company UPS said Monday it plans to hire 100,000 season workers for the holiday rush in November and December, 5,000 more than it hired last year. File Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 17 (UPI) -- Package delivery and logistics company UPS said Monday it plans to hire about 100,000 seasonal workers in November and December for the holiday season.

The number of employees is 5,000 more than UPS hired for the season last year.

The company said the new workers will work at UPS facilities nationwide, and at temporary facilities strictly for the holiday rush.

UPS said it expects an increase in package volume from November through January.

The seasonal hires will be mostly package handlers, drivers and assistants. UPS said 35 percent of those hired in the past for seasonal work were eventually offered permanent positions.

Monday's announcement follows a move by supply chain and transport company XPO Logistics to hire 33 percent more seasonal workers than it did last year.