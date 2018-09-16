Sept. 16 (UPI) -- A swimmer died at a beach in Massachusetts after a suspected shark attack, police said.

The Wellfleet Police Department said Saturday a man in his 20's was pulled from the water, provided emergency first aid, including CPR, and taken to Cape Cod Hospital by the Wellfleet Fire Department where he died as a result of his injuries.

The beaches were closed for the 24 hours after the apparent attack.

Cape and Islands Assistant District Attorney Tara Miltimore identified the swimmer as 26-year-old Arthur Medici of Revere, Mass., CNN reported.

Witnesses said Medici was boogie boarding 30 yards off the beach with another man at the time of the incident.

Gavin Naylor, drector of the Florida Program for Shark Research at the Florida Museum of Natural History, told CNN shark attacks are "very rare," as the last fatal shark attack in Massachusetts took place in 1936.

"Shark attacks in the summer are a direct consequence of more people and more animals in the water," Naylor said.