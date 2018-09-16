Florence weakens into depression, heads north

Rescue personnel take a moment to pray after a large tree fell on a home killing a mother and her infant following Hurricane Florence coming ashore on Friday in Wilmington, N.C. A man was rescued. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

A local resident holds onto her hat against gusty winds as she walks down the beach as downgraded Tropical Storm Florence reaches the Charleston area Friday in Isle of Palms, S.C. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo

Local residents in costume run down the beach as they take part in a hurricane party pub crawl as downgraded Tropical Storm Florence reaches the Charleston area Friday. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo

Local residents check the wind on the beach as downgraded Tropical Storm Florence reaches the Charleston area Friday. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo

A local resident walks backwards as she fights blowing sand on the beach as downgraded Tropical Storm Florence reaches the Charleston area Friday. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo

Local residents run off the beach in gusty winds and light rain as downgraded Tropical Storm Florence reaches the Charleston area Friday. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo

Zach Boucher and Chris Craig sit on a bench in the flooded waters following Hurricane Florence on Friday in downtown Wilmington, N.C. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

The hood of a car sits barely connected to the car following Hurricane Florence on Friday in Wilmington, N.C. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

A man clears debris in the road to prevent flooding as Hurricane Florence makes landfall Friday in Wilmington, N.C. Photo by Al Drago/UPI | License Photo

Mark Anthony Mueller (L) and Ray Baca, both from Wilmington, sit on a bench, as the Cape Fear River flows onto South Water Street on Friday. Photo by Al Drago/UPI | License Photo

A bridge at Wallace Park is partially submerged as water levels rise after Hurricane Florence made landfall Friday in Wilmington, N.C. Photo by Al Drago/UPI | License Photo

Rescue personnel rest outside a home where a mother and her infant were killed after Hurricane Florence landed on shore Friday in Wilmington, N.C. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Rescue personnel remove gear from a home where a mother and her infant were killed after Hurricane Florence landed on shore Friday in Wilmington, N.C. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

A sign on a local shop lists three recent hurricanes that have hit the region as Hurricane Florence weakened and slowed after hitting land in North Carolina on Friday. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo

Flags flutter by the Ravenel Bridge as wind increased from approaching Hurricane Florence on Friday. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo

A young girl chases a kite in light winds as Hurricane Florence weakened and slowed after hitting land in North Carolina on Friday. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo

Local residents stroll along the beach as Hurricane Florence weakened and slowed Friday. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo

A local resident sweeps her porch of leaves and branches following Hurricane Florence in Wilmington, N.C. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Shane Fernando points to the area where the tree hit his house in Wilmington, N.C. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

A tree lays in the street at Market and 20th in Wilmington, N.C. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Antonio Griffin, 43, hauls freshly cut logs from a fallen tree following Hurricane Florence on Friday in Wilmington, N.C. Florence, a category 1 storm hit the coast between South and North Carolina. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Griffin (L) and Dalton Jordan, 15, (R) clean up debris. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Volunteers from Jacksonville, Fla. clean up a fallen tree following Hurricane Florence in Wilmington, N.C. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Christian Philips, from Wilmington, uses an axe to split a tree that was blocking the road, as Hurricane Florence makes landfall on Friday in Wilmington, N.C. Photo by Al Drago/UPI | License Photo

Local residents walk around their neighborhood following Hurricane Florence in Wilmington, N.C. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Debris lines a street as police drive around checking on situations following Hurricane Florence in Wilmington, N.C. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

A police car investigates a fallen tree in Wilmington, N.C. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

A fallen tree lays in a street in Wilmington, N.C. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

The awning of a gas station is blown off in Wilmington, N.C. Photo by Al Drago/UPI | License Photo

License Photo Forecasters said earlier Friday Florence was packing winds of 90 mph and rated at Category 1. Photo by Al Drago/UPI |

A man determines if he can drive over fallen power lines in Wilmington, N.C. Photo by Al Drago/UPI | License Photo

A road is washed over as Hurricane Florence makes landfall in Carolina Beach, N.C. Photo by Al Drago/UPI | License Photo

A road is washed over in Wilmington, N.C. Photo by Al Drago/UPI | License Photo

Lines are down at an intersection prior to approaching Hurricane Florence on Thursday in Wilmington, N.C. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

A sign shows that a Hurricane warning is in effect, as Hurricane Florence begins to touch down, September 13, 2018 in Wilmington, North Carolina. Florence, a category 2 storm, is expected to hit the coast between South and North Carolina and could be the strongest storm on record for the East Coast of the United States. Photo by Al Drago/UPI | License Photo

A man walks his dog by a bar/restaurant prior to the approaching Hurricane Florence in Wilmington, N.C. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

People wait in line to get ice at an outdoor dispenser in preparation for approaching Hurricane Florence in Wilmington, N.C. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Waves get bigger as boats are docked at Port City Marina in preparation for approaching Hurricane Florence in Wilmington, N.C. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Carson Grace Toomer (L) swims beside Elizabeth Claire Toomer (C) and Martin-Maine Wrangell in the Intracoastal Waterway as Hurricane Florence begins to lash the coast in Wilmington, N.C. Photo by Al Drago/UPI | License Photo

A man brings a case of beer under cover as he watches from Dockside Restaurant before Hurricane Florence in Wilmington, N.C. Photo by Al Drago/UPI | License Photo

A local resident rides his bicycle past a boarded up shop as Hurricane Florence approaches the Carolina coast on Thursday in Charleston, S.C. A mandatory evacuation order remains in effect for the coast but at least half of the residents in Charleston are believed to have stayed as the storm loses intensity. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo

A surfer rides the increased swells as Hurricane Florence approaches in Folly Beach, S.C. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo

A surfer rides the increased swells in Folly Beach, S.C. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo

A "Gone Surfing" message is left on the plywood boards protecting the doors of McKevlins Surf Shop in Folly Beach, S.C. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo

A local resident walks past a shuttered historic home along the historic Battery on Charleston Harbor in Charleston, S.C. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo

A local residents talk a walk along the historic Battery on Charleston Harbor in Charleston, S.C. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo

People fill up the last of available gas in Wilmington, N.C. Photo by Al Drago/UPI. | License Photo

A man walks on the docks to view Wrightsville Beach, approaching Hurricane Florence on Thursday in Wilmington, N.C. Florence, downgraded to a category 2 storm, is expected to hit the coast between South and North Carolina. Photo by Al Drago/UPI. | License Photo

People sit on the beach prior to the approaching hurricane in Myrtle Beach, S.C. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

The Jordan family walks along the beach near Sky Wheel Amusement Park before approaching Hurricane Florence in Wilmington, N.C., on Wednesday. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

The Ol' Irish pub sits boarded up with messages for approaching Hurricane Florence in Myrtle Beach, S.C. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

The doors to Bloomington Consignment store are barricaded with sandbags in preparation in Calabash, N.C. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Mike Brown pumps gas into reserve tanks in Little River, S.C. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Pieces of wood cover the windows of a home in Wilmington, N.C. Photo by Al Drago/UPI | License Photo

Pieces of wood cover the windows of a business in Wrightsville Beach, N.C. Photo by Al Drago/UPI | License Photo

A gas station in Wilmington, N.C., had run out of gas on Wednesday. Photo by Al Drago/UPI | License Photo

Greg Wong, a Long Island, N.Y., native, has lived in Wilmington for 11 years. He's boarding up windows on his home in advance of Florence's arrival. Photo by Al Drago/UPI | License Photo

Jeremie Plyer pumps gas into reserve tanks and a bucket for his generator at home in preparation for approaching Hurricane Florence on Wednesday in Little River, S.C. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Pallets of mulch are stacked in front of the doors of an Ace Hardware in preparation in Calabash, N.C. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

A man loads belongings into his car before evacuating in Wrightsville Beach, N.C. Photo by Al Drago/UPI | License Photo

A surfer heads into the water before the approaching hurricane in Wrightsville Beach, N.C. Photo by Al Drago/UPI | License Photo

Arisa Yoon, from Wrightsville Beach, N.C., balances on Jeff Pyles, as they enjoy the empty beach before Hurricane Florence arrives. Photo by Al Drago/UPI | License Photo

Dunleavys Irish Pub in Sullivan's Island, S.C., is known for its hurricane parties. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo

Shrimping and pleasure boats aresecured along Shem Creek as boat owners prepare for the storm in Mount Pleasant, S.C. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo

A body surfer takes advantage of wave action caused by Hurricane Florence in Sullivan's Island, S.C. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo

Sandbags protect the main entrance at Stella Maris Catholic Church in the beach village of Sullivan's Island, S.C. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo

A tiny market in the beach village of Sullivan's Island, S.C. is boarded up in preparation for approaching hurricane. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo

Some coastal South Carolina residents are being told to evacuate. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo

Workers attach hurricane shutters to a historic home along the Charleston Battery on Tuesday in Charleston, S.C. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo

Workers attach hurricane shutters to a shop window on historic King Street shopping district in Charleston, S.C. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo

Sandbags cover the entrance to the Apple Store to prevent flooding in the historic King Street shopping district in Charleston, S.C. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo

Workers attach hurricane cloth to windows on the Charleston City Hall in Charleston, S.C. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo

Workers attach hurricane shutters to windows along the beach on Tuesday in Isle of Palms, S.C. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo