Hawaiian Airlines adds service to Boston, billed USA's longest domestic route

Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Hawaiian Airlines is adding Boston to its route map, connecting Logan International Airport with Honolulu's Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.

The 5,095 mile route, to begin April 4, will become the longest regularly scheduled domestic route in U.S. history, a statement by the airline said.

The carrier will offer five flights a week on the Airbus A330, jets with first class cabin features such as lie-flat leather seats that transform into 180-degree beds. The airline also expanded the number of "extra comfort" main cabin seats from 40 to 68, an upgrade that offers additional leg room.

"There is nowhere on Earth like Hawai'i, and we are bringing our islands closer than ever to Boston with nonstop service," Hawaiian Airlines President and CEO Peter Ingram said. "We look forward to sharing our warm hospitality with our New England guests whose vacation starts the minute they check in and step onto our plane."

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker said the route will provide travelers from Hawaii direct access to all that the Commonwealth has to offer ... while also making travel for New England residents to Hawaii easier.

"The Commonwealth is excited to welcome Hawaiian Airlines to Logan Airport, providing a new connection between our states," Baker said.

To celebrate, the airline is offering special round-trip fares of $617 in the main cabin and $1,776 in first class for tickets purchased by Sunday to be used in April, aside from select blackout dates.

Hawai'i Tourism Authority President George Szigeti said the greater Boston market brings about 60,000 visitors to the island each year.