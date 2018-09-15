Local residents check the wind on the beach as Tropical Storm Florence reaches the Charleston area Friday in Isle of Palms. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo

A local resident plays in the water at the flooded waters edge after Florence on Friday in downtown Wilmington, N.C. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Zach Boucher and Chris Craig sit on a bench in the flooded waters edge after Florence, now a tropical storm, on Friday in downtown Wilmington, N.C. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Massive tree limbs extend from the corner of the house where a tree fell and trapped a family, killing the mother and 8-month-old baby during Hurricane Florence, now Tropical Storm Florence, on Saturdsay in Wilmington, N.C. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Cars sit abandoned on a street during Tropical Storm Florence on Saturday in Wilmington, N.C. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

INTF-1, (Indiana Task Force), Indiana Urban Search and Rescue team and their rescue dog pause at a local gas station in Wilmington, North Carolina. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

INTF-1, (Indiana Task Force), Indiana Urban Search and Rescue team stop at a local gas station to fill up during tropical storm Florence September 15, 2018 in Wilmington, North Carolina. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 15 (UPI) -- One day after Hurricane Florence slammed into North Carolina, at least eight people have died, nearly 1 million are without power and hundreds have been rescued from rising waters.

On Saturday, the first fatality was reported in South Carolina: a 61-year-old woman who was killed when her car hit a tree that fell in Union County on Friday night, WYFF-TV reported. Five deaths were reported in North Carolina on Friday and another two Saturday.

As a tropical storm, Florence is moving at 2 mph -- about as fast as someone could walk, the National Hurricane Center said Saturday morning. The storm has moved about 100 miles since making landfall -- about 4 mph on average -- as a Category 1 hurricane. The storm, with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph, creeped from North Carolina to South Carolina.

On Saturday morning, President Donald Trump approved a disaster declaration for eight North Carolina counties. Federal funding can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses as well as other aid both for homeowners and business owners.

"We in North Carolina have been through tough storms and this one is sure testing us," North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said at a news conference late Saturday morning. "But now is the time for us to persevere. I have never known North Carolinians to quit in the face of a challenge and we're not about to start."

He warned residents to remain in place, including in the 1 million he reported Friday were in shelters.

"If you are safe, stay put. Don't go back until this storm passes and you get the official all-clear," he told residents Saturday.

Up to 40 inches of rain and storm surges pushing water inland will produce catastrophic flash flooding, the National Hurricane Center said. Rivers in North Carolina are predicted to crest higher than during 2016's Hurricane Matthew in some areas, emergency officials said.

Before the storm, the U.S. Geological Survey predicted Florence would cause beach erosion along about three-quarters of the North Carolina coast.

Since Florence went ashore at 7:15 a.m. Friday, and gusts of winds in the 50 to 100 mph hour range were reported. The heavy rainfall and storm surge have been more problematic than wind speed.

The city of Swansboro had more than 30 inches, breaking the all-time record for rainfall in a tropical system in North Carolina.

On Saturday afternoon, two unidentified people were reported dead in North Carolina's Duplin County that were "due to flash flooding and swift water on roadways, according to the county's emergency management.

On Friday, five people were reported killed, including a mother and baby in Wilmington. Wilmington police reported a tree fell on a house, killing the pair around 9:30 a.m. The father, who was was pulled from the home, was transported to a local hospital with injuries, police said.

Another of the deaths occurred in Lenoir County, when a 78-year-old man was plugging in a generator, according to WNCN-TV, trying to connect two extension cords outside in the rain.

A fourth death was a 77-year-old Kinston man, who family members said died at 8 a.m. Friday when he was "blown down by the wind" while tending dogs.

In Pender County, a woman called for help, but died of a heart attack because emergency crews couldn't reach her due to trees that had fallen in the road.

"Our hearts go out to the families of those who died in this storm," Cooper said in a statement Friday. "Hurricane Florence is going to continue its violent grind across our state for days. Be extremely careful and stay alert."

A North Carolina man woke up to tree branches in his bedroom New Bern home.

Harry Mathias III said his father was sleeping when a tree came crashing through the ceiling.

"About an hour after he fell asleep, a piece of drywall came in from the ceiling woke him, along with the rest of us, with a loud bang," he told CNN. "After taking a look we realized rain water was coming in and tree branches were coming in from the attic."

He added: "If the tree had fallen about 3-4 more feet, it would have crushed my father to death."

Rescuers were working to save people trapped in their homes. In North Carolina, there have been 245 people and 77 animals rescued.

"We were out all night last night actually cutting holes in people's roofs because the water levels rose so high, so quick," Lt. Mitchell Ruslander from Swift-water rescue told CNN.

"It's just way more than I expected ... Absolute worst is the flooding."

Police in Fayetteville, N.C., warned residents within one mile of the banks of the Cape Fear River and Little River to evacuate.

"What we're telling people is the worse is yet to come," Kevin Arata, who is Fayettesville's communications director, told CNN. "Really the rains are starting to collect because it's hitting harder up north. When it goes into those banks or tributaries up there and then comes down, that's where trouble starts. While we haven't seen it rise all the way yet, it's going to happen here in the next 24 to 48 hours."

On Saturday, the Federal Emergency Management Agency said 6,500 National Guard, 7,500 Coast Guard and FEMA Urban Search and Rescue personnel have been deployed. Forty-three helicopters and 1,300 high-water trucks are being used.

About 12 percent of Carolina residents were without power Saturday afternoon -- 706,503 of 4.5 million customers in North Carolina and 119,296 out of 2.3 million in South Carolina, according to Poweroutages.us at 2:15 p.m.

Several airports have suspended operations, including Charleston International Airport and Raleigh-Durham International Airport.

More than 400 flights in and out of the region scheduled for this weekend were also canceled, according to flight-tracking site FlightAware.com.

And all the ponies on North Carolina's Ocracoke Island are safe, the Cape Hatteras National Seashore posted on Twitter.