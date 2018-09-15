Bob Evans Farms recalls pork sausage because of possible plastic pieces

Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Bob Evans Farms is recalling 46,734 pounds of pork sausage link products that may be contaminated with pieces of clear, hard plastic.

The products were shipped to retailers in 13 states, the company said in a news release Thursday.

Bob Evans Farms, based in Columbus, Ohio, said it received three consumer complaints of extraneous material in its maple sausage links products and isolated them to a singular manufacturing run on Aug. 1.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service in a news release said it is concerned some products might be in consumers' freezers.

The federal agency designated the products as a low health risk. No confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products have been reported.

These products should be thrown away or returned to where they were purchased. Consumers may send inquires to consumer relations for Bob Evans Farms, Inc. at 800-939-2338.

The affected items are 12-ounce overwrap trays that are maple pork sausage links; brown sugar and honey sausage links; Meijer maple-flavored sausage links; Giant Eagle maple-flavored sausage links; and Schnucks maple forest recipe breakfast sausage.

RELATED Gravel Ridge Farms issues egg recall after salmonella outbreak

The products include establishment number "EST 6785", and were sold in Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, Norh Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Wisconsin.

In addition to its restaurant business, Bob Evans is a leading producer and distributor of refrigerated potato, pasta and vegetable-based side dishes, pork sausage as well as refrigerated and frozen convenience food items

Bob Evans began his sausage business in 1948 in Gallipolis, Ohio, and opened his first restaurant in 1962 in nearby Rio Grande, according to the company website.

Post Holdings acquired Bob Evans Farms Foods in January. Its restaurant business is owned by Golden Gate Capital.