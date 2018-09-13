Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Hurricane Florence made its final approach to the U.S. East Coast Thursday, and was forecast to make landfall with potentially catastrophic conditions.

Between 1 and 3 million people are expected to lose power when the storm arrives -- and possibly be without electricity for more than a week, utility officials said.

Several live web cameras online captured the conditions on the coasts of North and South Carolina Thursday:

Charleston Harbor, South Carolina

Kitty Hawk, North Carolina

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina (KENS5-TV)

Carolina Coast (WJZ-TV)