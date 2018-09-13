Hurricane Florence approaches the East Coast early Thursday as a Category 2 storm. The worst conditions are expected to arrive later Thursday and into early Friday. Image courtesy NOAA

Sept. 13 (UPI) -- After swirling in the Atlantic for several days, Hurricane Florence is making its final approach to the East Coast Thursday, when it's expected to arrive on the shores of North Carolina.

The hurricane has weakened to a Category 2, down from Category 4, but the National Hurricane Center said Florence is still packing strong 110 mph winds. It's expected to decrease in forward speed Thursday and turn west-northwest as it approaches land, bringing extremely dangerous conditions.

The storm is projected to strike the coast of North Carolina or South Carolina late Thursday or Friday.

As of 5 a.m. Thursday, the eye of the storm was about 205 miles east-southeast of Wilmington, N.C., and about 250 miles east-southeast of Myrtle Beach, S.C. It was moving northwest at 15 mph.

Hurricane-force winds extend 80 miles from the storm's center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward 195 miles.

The storm is expected to bring life-threatening rainfall and storm surge when it makes landfall in the United States. The surge of water and the tide "will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline," the NHC said. Peak surges of nine to 13 feet are possible on the shore between Cape Fear, N.C., to Cape Lookout, N.C., with surges of six to nine feet expected from Myrtle Beach, S.C., to Cape Fear and from Cape Lookout to the Ocracoke inlet, N.C.

The National Weather Service in Wilmington, N.C., regards the hurricane as a serious and major event.

"This will likely be the storm of a lifetime for portions of the Carolina coast," it said early Wednesday. "And that`s saying a lot given the impacts we've seen from Hurricanes Diana, Hugo, Fran, Bonnie, Floyd and Matthew."

A hurricane warning was in effect from the South Santee River, S.C., to Duck, N.C., and in the Albemarle and Pamlico Sounds. A hurricane watch was issued for Edisto Beach, S.C., to the South Santee River.

A tropical storm warning, indicating the expectation of conditions below hurricane-strength winds, is issued from the Virginia-North Carolina border to Duck, N.C. A tropical storm watch is in effect between the area north of the states' border to Virginia's Cape Charles Lighthouse, as well as in the Chesapeake Bay south of New Point Comfort.

A storm surge warning, with anticipation of life-threatening inundation of rising water on the coast within the next 36 hours, is in effect for the South Santee River, S.C., to Duck, N.C., including the Neuse and Pamlico Rivers at the Abemarle and Pamlico Sounds. A storm surge warning was called for the coast between Edisto Beach, S.C., and the South Santee River, and the coast north of Duck, N.C., to North Carolina's northern border.

Florence is expected to produce total rainfall accumulations of 20 to 30 inches along the North Carolina coast -- and possibly 40 inches in some spots.

South Carolina is expected to see as many as 20 inches in some locations.