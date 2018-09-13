General Motors announced a recall Thursday for about 1 million Chevrolet Silverado pickup trucks and GM sport-utility vehicles over a steering defect that could cause drivers to lose control, particularly at low speeds. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 13 (UPI) -- General Motors issued a recall Thursday of more than one 1 million full-size trucks and sport-utility vehicles for a steering defect that could cause drivers to lose control.

GM identified a problem in the software that controls the power steering on 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500s, GMC Sierra 1500s, Chevrolet Suburbans and Tahoes, GMC Yukons and Cadillac Escalades.

The automaker said the defect can cause the vehicle to lose power steering momentarily, especially at low speeds.The same problem has been linked to other electrical systems, including stability control, cruise control and air conditioning.

The problem has been linked to 30 crashes and two injuries. GM said it's not aware of any deaths.

Dealerships will update the software to fix the problem at no cost to owners.

GM recalled 2014 model vehicles for the same problem last year.

Thursday's was the latest in a string of recalls recently by major automakers.

On Sept. 6, Ford recalled 2 million F-150 trucks because of a fire hazard with a seat belt.

Also this month, Toyota recalled more than 1 million Pruis hybrids worldwide because of a fire risk.

In May, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles recalled 5 million vehicles for a software glitch that could cause cruise controls to malfunction.