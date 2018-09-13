U.S. News Flights canceled, roads closed, power teams ready as Florence approaches "It's important for people to know this is no ordinary storm and customers could be without power for a very long time," utility Duke Energy said. By Ed Adamczyk ( )

Sept. 13 (UPI) -- As the first rains from Hurricane Florence fell on the Carolinas on Thursday, roads and tourist shops were closed, regional flights were canceled and residents who didn't evacuate were working to protect their property against the severe weather ahead. As if that weren't enough, an earthquake also hit South Carolina about 6:30 a.m. Thursday. The 2.6-magnitude quake was the state's fifth this year.

Florence was expected to move onto the Carolina shore late Thursday or early Friday as a Category 2 storm, bringing "catastrophic" rainfall and flash floods.

Most of the coastal region's airports closed Thursday, with no flights expected until at least Saturday, with service not expect to resume until Saturday, at the earliest. That included the busy Charleston and Myrtle Beach airports in South Carolina and Wilmington in North Carolina. At least 1,400 flights were cancelled by Thursday morning.

The hundreds of cancellations at Charlotte's airport, a major hub for American Airlines, were largely by regional affiliates that fly between Charlotte and smaller airports along the coast. Southwest Airlines canceled its Charlotte schedule on Thursday, effective through "early morning Saturday."

Vehicular bridges to North Carolina's Bogue Banks closed on Thursday, with no one allowed onto the beaches and shores until further notice.

Duke Energy said it expects between 1 and 3 million customers to be without electricity.

"The magnitude of the storm is beyond what we have seen in years," Duke Energy incident commander Howard Fowler said in a statement. "With the storm expected to linger, power restoration work could take weeks instead of days.

"It's important for people to know this is no ordinary storm and customers could be without power for a very long time."

The utility said more than 20,000 workers are ready to restore power -- its largest mobilization in history.

Along the waterfront in Myrtle Beach, S.C., a city dependent on tourism, stores and restaurants were boarded up, with some protective plywood spray-painted with quotes of encouragement. Some recreational boats remained in the water.

Restaurant owner Serina Taylor told Myrtle Beach Online, "It's very frightening. It's going to be a devastating time for many, many people up and down the coast," as she removed items from an office and removed boats into a cove.

Rain was falling on the coast Thursday morning, from the clouds on the farthest edges of the hurricane. Among those already feeling the impact of the storm were local farmers, whose tobacco and corn harvests had not been completed. Additional crops, including all of North Carolina's cotton, remain to be harvested.

"We may have 60 percent of the tobacco harvested in North Carolina. Corn harvest ranges 75 percent in the east to just beginning in the west," said Steve Troxler, the state's agricultural commissioner. "Unfortunately, sweet potatoes and peanuts are just getting underway with harvests, and I'll remind you that we're number one in the nation in sweet potatoes. Soybeans have just begun harvesting in the very far eastern part of North Carolina but have not begun anywhere else in the state."

North Carolina activated 2,800 National Guard personnel, and South Carolina called up 2,100 of its National Guard soldiers to be ready to aid in recovery efforts once the storm has passed.

Government disaster management agencies have encouraged evacuation.

"We are on the wrong side of this storm, where most of the damage is done," North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said Wednesday. "Plan to be without power for days. Check on your family and neighbors to make sure they are prepared as well. The storm surge alone is likely to flood tens of thousands of structures. At least 50 shelters are open now across the state."

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster ordered the closure of schools in 18 counties earlier in the week. Areas colleges cancelled classes but most will keep food service and health centers open, and some ordered evacuations from dormitories. Most city and county offices in coastal South Carolina were closed by Wednesday, with emergency services still in place. Athletic events, notably college football games, were also postponed.

Catastrophic rainfall is expected to accompany the hurricane's 110 mph winds. Charleston, S.C., could see more water than it did during last year's Tropical Storm Irma if the hurricane stalls as it hits land and pushes addition water onto the coast. Charleston felt the impact of three days of record-setting 10-foot storm surges in 2017. A high tide could push 1 to 3 feet of water on shore, the National Hurricane Center said.