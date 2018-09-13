Hurricane Florence approaches the East Coast early Thursday as a Category 2 storm. The worst conditions are expected to arrive later Thursday and into early Friday. Image courtesy NOAA

Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Catastrophic rainfall is expected along the Carolina coast as Hurricane Florence moves in on Thursday as a Category 2 storm.

Meteorological models project as many as 35 inches of rain for parts of North and South Carolina through Sunday, before the hurricane disperses.

The all-time mark for three-day rainfall for Wilmington, N.C., a city n the hurricane's projected path, is nearly 20 inches, set in 2010.

Forecasters said Florence is expected to produce total rainfall accumulations of 20 to 30 inches along the North Carolina coast -- and possibly 40 inches in some spots. As many as 20 inches could fall in parts of coastal South Carolina.

"This rainfall would produce catastrophic flash flooding and prolonged significant river flooding," the NHC said early Thursday.

"It'll be historic," National Weather Service forecaster Jordan Baker said. "It's something we haven't seen, ever."

The hurricane has weakened from Category 4 to Category 2, but the National Hurricane Center said Florence is still packing strong winds near 110 mph. It's expected to decrease in forward speed Thursday and turn west-northwest as it approaches land, bringing extremely dangerous conditions.

Storm surges of 13 feet and widespread power failures are also expected, and more than a million people had evacuated the areas most under threat.

"Florence will approach the coasts of North and South Carolina later today, then move near or over the coast of southern North Carolina and eastern South Carolina in the hurricane warning area tonight and Friday," the NHC said Thursday. "A slow motion over eastern South Carolina is forecast Friday night through Saturday night."

As of 8 a.m. Thursday, the eye of the storm was about 170 miles east-southeast of Wilmington, N.C., and about 220 miles east-southeast of Myrtle Beach, S.C. It was moving northwest at 12 mph.

Hurricane-force winds extend 80 miles from the storm's center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward 195 miles.

A hurricane warning remained in effect from the South Santee River, S.C., to Duck, N.C., and in the Albemarle and Pamlico Sounds. A hurricane watch was issued for Edisto Beach, S.C., to the South Santee River.

A tropical storm warning, indicating the expectation of conditions below hurricane-strength winds, covered the Virginia-North Carolina border to Duck, N.C., and south of Chesapeake Bay.

A storm surge warning, anticipating life-threatening inundation of rising water on the coast within the next 36 hours, was in effect for the South Santee River, S.C., to Duck, N.C., including the Neuse and Pamlico Rivers at the Abemarle and Pamlico Sounds.