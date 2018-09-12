NWS: Florence could be 'storm of a lifetime' when it reaches East Coast

Hurricane Florence is seen in the Atlantic early Wednesday on approach to the U.S. East Coast. The National Weather Service said it could become the "storm of a lifetime." Image courtesy NOAA

Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Projections for Hurricane Florence are becoming more serious as the Category 4 storm approaches the East Coast, with forecasters saying it could be the "storm of a lifetime" when it arrives.

The National Hurricane Center said in its 5 a.m. advisory Florence will move west-northwestward between Bermuda and the Bahamas on Wednesday. It will then slow considerably while strengthening off the U.S. coast, and produce extremely dangerous conditions in its path. The storm will most likely make strike the coast of North Carolina or South Carolina by late Thursday.

The eye of the storm was about 575 miles miles southeast of Cape Fear, N.C., and moving west-northwest at 17 mph with recorded maximum sustained winds of 130 mph, the NHC said.

The National Weather Service in Wilmington, N.C., said the hurricane is looking like a major event.

"This will likely be the storm of a lifetime for portions of the Carolina coast," it said early Wednesday. "And that`s saying a lot given the impacts we`ve seen from Hurricanes Diana, Hugo, Fran, Bonnie, Floyd, and Matthew."

"I can`t emphasize enough the potential for unbelievable damage from wind, storm surge, and inland flooding with this storm," one NWS forecaster said.

A hurricane warning was in effect from the South Santee River, S.C., to Duck, N.C., and in the Albemarle and Pamlico Sounds. A hurricane watch was issued for Edisto Beach, S.C., to the South Santee River.

A tropical storm warning, indicating the expectation of conditions below hurricane-strength winds, is in effect for coastal areas north of the Virginia border to Cape Charles Light, Va., and in Chesapeake Bay, south of New Point Comfort, Va.

A storm surge warning, with anticipation of life-threatening inundation of rising water on the coast within the next 36 hours, is in effect for the South Santee River, S.C., to Duck, N.C. including the Neuse and Pamlico Rivers at the Abemarle and Pamlico Sounds. A storm surge warning was called for the coast between Edisto Beach, S.C., to the South Santee River, and the coast north of Duck, N.C. to North Carolina's northern border.

"Florence is expected to slow down considerably by late Thursday into Friday, and move through early Saturday," the NHC said on Wednesday.

Florence is expected to produce total rainfall accumulations of 15 to 20 inches and possibly 30 inches in some spots along its track over portions of North Carolina, Virginia and northern South Carolina through Saturday. The rainfall may produce life-threatening flash floods.

President Donald Trump has approved requests for emergency declarations in the Carolinas on Monday, which will trigger federal assistance to both states.