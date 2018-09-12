7 NYPD police officers involved in prostitution ring, police say

Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Seven members of the New York Police Department were arrested Wednesday for their involvement in a prostitution and gambling ring in Brooklyn and Queens.

The NYPD members allegedly provided protection for the prostitution and gambling ring, which police say was ran by a retired NYPD detective and his wife, a former prostitute, WABC-TV reported.

The arrested officers include Sgt. Carlos Cruz, Sgt. Louis Failla, Sgt. Cliff Nieves, Det. Giovanny Rojas-Acosta, Det. Rene Samaniego, Ofc. Giancarlo Raspanti and Ofc. Steven Nieves.

"Today, those who swore an oath and then betrayed it have felt the consequences of that infidelity. The people of this Department are rightly held to the highest standard, and should they fail to meet it, the penalty will be swift and severe," NYPD Commissioner James O'Neill said in a statement.

Detectives Manuel Rodriguez and Rafael Vega were placed on administrative leave for violating police rules, which police did not specify Wednesday, according to The New York Times.

The ring operated brothels and illegal casinos in bars, spas and private homes along Roosevelt Avenue in Queens and Sunset Park in Brooklyn, police said.

In addition to the police suspected of involvement in the ring, more than 40 civilians were arrested or are wanted for arrest, including the former detective and his wife, as well as several suspected prostitutes.