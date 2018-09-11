An American flag is unfurled on the side of the Pentagon Tuesday to commemorate the 17th anniversary of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attack in Arlington, Virginia. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 11 (UPI) -- The names of nearly 3,000 victims of the Sept. 11 attacks were read aloud in an annual ceremony Tuesday to mark the 17th anniversary of the deadliest terrorist attacks on U.S. soil.

The names were read at the time the first airliner hit the World Trade Center.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump will attend a memorial service at the new Flight 93 Memorial in Shanksville, Pa., Tuesday morning, on the 17th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks.

The Flight 93 Memorial was only completed last weekend and features unique wind chimes to honor the 40 passengers and crew who died on the crashed plane.

Trump's visit to Shanksville will be streamed starting at 9:45 a.m. EDT.

Flight 93 was the fourth airliner hijacked on Sept. 11 while it was en route from Newark, N.J., to San Francisco. Investigators believe its intended target was the U.S. Capitol. Shanksville is about 60 miles southeast of Pittsburgh.

Other events will mark Tuesday's anniversary, including an annual ceremony at the Pentagon.