Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Hurricane Florence moved closer to the U.S. East Coast after becoming a major hurricane Monday again.

The storm was upgraded Monday morning to a Category 3 hurricane, but grew to Category 4 a short time later, the National Hurricane Center said Monday. Forecasters said it now has maximum sustained winds of about 140 mph and even stronger gusts, in the NHC's latest update.

The hurricane is projected to make a direct hit on the East Coast, somewhere along the coast of North Carolina, South Carolina or Virginia. All three states have declared states of emergency.

Forecasters cautioned, though, Florence could impact anywhere from northern Florida to north of the Washington, D.C., area. As a major storm, the hurricane is expected to produce life-threatening conditions.

Last week, Florence became the first major hurricane of the 2018 Atlantic season. It strengthened rapidly last week before it was weakened by wind shear. It regained hurricane strength Sunday and was upgraded again Monday.

The eye of the storm is about 410 miles south-southeast of Bermuda and 975 miles east-southeast of Cape Fear, N.C. It's moving west-northwest at 15 mph, the NHC said.

Florence would reach Category 5 with sustained winds of 157 mph or greater.

A hurricane watch has been issued for the East Coast from Edisto Beach, S.C., to the North Carolina-Virginia border, including the Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds.

Forecasters said Florence will move over the southwestern Atlantic, between Bermuda and the Bahamas, Tuesday and Wednesday -- and approach the Carolina coast Thursday.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 40 miles and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 150 miles from the center.

Florence is the first of three hurricanes brewing right now in the Atlantic -- ahead of Helene and Isaac, which are not expected to threaten the United States mainland.

Peak hurricane season is from mid-August to mid-October, with a peak date for the season, on average, of Sept. 10. It is the same date that Hurricane Irma struck Florida in 2017.