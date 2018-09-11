Hurricane Helene is expected to start weakening on Tuesday night. Image courtesy of National Hurricane Center

Sept. 11 (UPI) - Hurricane Helene remained at Category 2 on Tuesday but was expected to weaken to a tropical storm by Thursday and turn away from the United States, forecasters said.

Helene had sustained winds of 110 mph in the mid-eastern Atlantic, the National Hurricane Center said in its latest update.

Helene was located 670 miles west of the southernmost Cabo Verde Islands, moving west-northwest at 12 mph.

Helene is expected to continue to move west-northwestward until Friday when it turns northwest toward Europe.

Gradual weakening was expected to begin Tuesday night, until Helene returns to tropical storm status on Thursday.

There were no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles.

Meanwhile, Florence is a major hurricane and is expected to make landfall near the Carolinas on the U.S. East Coast.

Isaac, a third active storm in the Atlantic, has weakened into a tropical storm.