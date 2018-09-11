Hurricane Florence is projected to impact the U.S. East Coast on Thursday. Image courtesy of NOAA

Sept. 11 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump has approved states of emergency in the Carolinas as Hurricane Florence, expected to be "extremely dangerous," heads toward the U.S. East Coast.

Trump approved the declarations for North Carolina and South Carolina late Monday, which will provide federal assistance to both states. The federal assistance applies retroactively to Friday, when local officials started preparing.

Emergency protective measures will be provided at 75 percent federal funding. It applies to all 100 North Carolina counties and the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians. In South Carolina, it applies to all 46 counties and the Catawba Indian Nation.

The National Hurricane Center said Tuesday that Florence is expected to be "extremely dangerous" when it approaches the U.S. East Coast Thursday.

"Reports from an Air Force Reserve Unit hurricane hunter aircraft indicate that maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 130 mph with higher gusts, the NHC's latest update said. "However, Florence is still a Category 4 hurricane ... Restrengthening is forecast to occur during the next day or so, and Florence is expected to be an extremely dangerous major hurricane through Thursday night."

The storm has restrengthened rapidly in the past. It was upgraded Monday to a Category 3 hurricane, and grew to Category 4 a short time later. It's projected to make a direct hit on the East Coast somewhere along North Carolina, South Carolina or Virginia.

Forecasters cautioned, though, Florence could impact anywhere from northern Florida to north of the Washington, D.C., area. As a major storm, the hurricane is expected to produce life-threatening conditions.

The eye of the storm is about 405 miles south-southeast of Bermuda and 950 miles east-southeast of Cape Fear, N.C. It's moving west-northwest near 15 mph, the NHC said.

Florence could reach Category 5 with sustained winds of 157 mph or greater if it doesn't go through a phenomenon known as eyewall replacement, NHC spokesman Dennis Feltgen said.

A hurricane watch and storm surge warning have been issued for the East Coast from Edisto Beach, S.C., to the North Carolina-Virginia border, including the Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds.

Forecasters said Florence will move over the southwestern Atlantic, between Bermuda and the Bahamas, Tuesday and Wednesday -- and approach the Carolina coast Thursday.

Florence is expected to produce total rainfall accumulations of 15 to 20 inches and possibly 30 inches in some spots along its track over portions of North Carolina, Virginia and northern South Carolina through Saturday. The rainfall may produce life-threatening flash floods.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 40 miles and tropical storm-force winds extend outward up to 150 miles from the center.

"Swells generated by Florence are affecting Bermuda and portions of the U.S. East Coast," the NHC said. "These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions."

Florence is the first of three storms brewing in the Atlantic -- ahead of Hurricane Helene and Tropical Storm Isaac, which are not expected to threaten the United States mainland.

Peak hurricane season is from mid-August to mid-October, with a peak date for the season, on average, of Sept. 10. It is the same date that Hurricane Irma struck Florida in 2017.