Tropical Storm Isaac to strengthen next few days

Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Isaac, which became a tropical storm Saturday afternoon, was project to intensify, the National Hurricane Center said Sunday.

It is one of three storms in the Atlantic Ocean, with Tropical Storm Florence movng toward the U.S. East Coast and Tropical Storm Helene heading toward some of the Cabo Verde islands.

Isaac was about 1,540 miles east of the Windward Islands with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph, the NHC said in its 8 a.m. Sunday advisory. It is moving west at 9 mph.

A westward motion with an increase in forward speed is expected during the next few days. Based on the current forecast, Isaac will be near the Lesser Antilles in four to five days, the NHC said.

"The storm no longer has a sheared appearance, and instead microwave images reveal a well-defined curved band that wraps a little more than halfway around the center," NHC forecaster Cangialosi said in a discussion."

"Now that the shear has lessened, Isaac should steadily strengthen during the next few days as the storm remains over warm waters and in a low wind shear environment."