Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Isaac, which became a tropical storm Saturday afternoon, was intensifying and expected to become a hurricane, the National Hurricane Center said Sunday.

It is one of three storms in the Atlantic Ocean, with Tropical Storm Florence movng toward the U.S. East Coast and Tropical Storm Helene heading toward some of the Cabo Verde islands.

Isaac was about 1,390 miles east of the Windward Islands with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph, the NHC said in its 5 p.m. Sunday advisory. It is moving west at 9 mph. A tropical storm becomes a hurricane when maximum sustained winds reach at least 74 mph.

A westward motion with an increase in forward speed is expected during the next few days. Based on the current forecast, Isaac will be near the Lesser Antilles in four to five days, the NHC said.

In the next two to three days, global models are showing northwesterly shear steadily increasing and potentially reaching a maximum of around 34.5 mph by Thursday.

"The big question is the timing of this shear and how much it will affect Isaac's intensity before the cyclone reaches the Lesser Antilles," NHC forecaster Robbie Berg said in a discussion.

