Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Tropical Storm Helene was upgraded to a hurricane on Sunday, the National Hurricane Center said.

Helene, which became a tropical storm Friday night, was about 145 miles south of the southernmost Cabo Verde Islands in the eastern Atlantic Ocean, the National Hurricane Center said in its update at 5: p.m. Sunday. The storm had maximum sustained winds at 75 mph and was moving west at 13 mph.

Helene continues to exhibit a fairly well-organized cloud pattern, but does not yet have a well-defined inner core," NHC forecaster Richard Pasch said in a discussion.

With strengthening over the next two days, Helene is projected to turn toward the west-northwest by Monday.

By remaining over warm waters, strengthening is likely through the early part of this week, the NHC said. Later in the period, south-southwesterly shear and marginal sea surface temperatures should induce weakening.

A hurricane watch is in effect for the Cabo Verdo Islands of Santiago, Fogo and Brava.

The government of the Cabo Verde Islands has discontinued the hurricane watch and tropical storm warning for the Cabo Verde islands of Santiago, Fogo, and Brava.

There were no other coastal watches or warnings in effect.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 15 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 80 miles.