Tropical Storm Helene forms in Atlantic Ocean

Expected track for Helene, which is projected to become a hurricane Sunday. Image courtesy the National Hurricane Center

Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Tropical Storm Helene is gaining strength and is projected to become a hurricane Sunday.

Helene, which became a tropical storm Friday night, was about 120 miles south of the southernmost Cabo Verde Islands in the eastern Atlantic Ocean, the National Hurricane Center said in its update at 8 a.m. Sunday. The storm had maximum sustained winds at 65 mph and was moving west at 13 mph. A storm becomes a hurricane when winds hit 74 mph.

Helene continues to exhibit a fairly well-organized cloud pattern, but does not yet have a well-defined inner core," NHC forecaster Richard Pasch said in a discussion.

With strengthening over the next two days, Helene is projected to turn toward the west-northwest by Monday.

By remaining over warm waters, strengthening is likely through the early part of this week, the NHC said. Later in the period, south-southwesterly shear and marginal sea surface temperatures should induce weakening.

A hurricane watch is in effect for the Cabo Verdo Islands of Santiago, Fogo and Brava.