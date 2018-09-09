A shooting early Sunday occurred at a McDonald's and across the street from Auburn University in Alabama. Screenshot from Google Maps

Sept. 9 (UPI) -- One man died and four other people were injured in a shooting early Sunday at a McDonald's and across the street from Auburn University in Alabama.

The shooting, according to a city police news release, occurred around 2:30 a.m. on West Magnolia Avenue, which includes bars and restaurants on the northern border of the 30,000 student campus. Hours earlier, Auburn's football team defeated Alabama State 63-9 before 84,806 fans at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

An alternation happened before the shooting, which does not appear to be random, police said.

"Auburn Police Officers were already in the immediate vicinity of the call dispersing a large crowd. Officers confirmed shots were being fired and located several victims," the police department said in the release.

At 5:30 a.m. Auburn posted on its website: "There are no indications of an active threat to the campus community at this time. Stay vigilant and report suspicious activity to police."

A 20-year-old man from Tuskekee, Ala., was found dead with apparent gunshot wounds, according to the Auburn Police Division.

Injured were 17-year-old male, a 19-year-old female and a 16-year-old male, all of Opelika, and a 21-year-old Auburn University student from Hilton Head, S.C.

The 16-year-old male was airlifted to Piedmont Columbus Regional Medical with serious injuries. The three others were taken East Alabama Medical Center by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The McDonald's parking lot and a section of West Magnolia Avenue was taped off, the Opelika-Auburn news reported.