Expected track for Florence, which became a hurricane Sunday and is threatening the U.S. southeast coast later this week. Image courtesy the National Hurricane Center

Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Hurricane Florence strengthened Sunday and is forecast to rapidly intensify into a major hurricane Monday and threaten the southeast U.S. coast, the National Hurricane Center said.

In its 5 p.m. Sunday update, the NHC said Florence was strengthening after designating it as a hurricane earlier in the day. Last week, Florence became the first major hurricane of the 2018 Atlantic season but was downgraded to a tropical storm Friday.

The eye of the storm was about 720 miles southeast of Bermuda and 580 miles northeast of the northern Leeward Islands. The storm was traveling west at 7 mph and had maximum sustained winds of 85 mph.

On the forecast track, Florence's will move over the southwestern Atlantic Ocean between Bermuda and the Bahamas between Tuesday and Wednesday, and approach the southeastern U.S. coast on Thursday as a major storm.

No coastal watches or warnings are currently in effect. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles from the center.

"Swells generated by Florence are affecting Bermuda and are beginning to reach portions of the U.S. East Coast," the NHC said in an advisory. "These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current onditions.

The exact timing, location and magnitude of the storm's impacts on the U.S. southeast coast is not yet clear but forecast tracks show it could make landfall along the Carolinas and southeast Georgia.

"There is an increasing risk of two life-threatening impacts from Florence: storm surge at the coast and freshwater flooding from a prolonged heavy rainfall event inland, forecaster Dan Brown said in a discussion.

He added people along the U.S. East Coast, particularly from north Florida through North Carolina, "should closely monitor the progress of Florence, ensure they have their hurricane plan in place and follow any advice given by local officials."

The peak hurricane season is from mid-August to mid-October, with a peak date for the season, on average, of Sept. 10. It is the same date that Hurricane Irma struck Florida in 2017.