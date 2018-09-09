Firefighters make first containment in California wildfire

California's Delta Fire was five precent contained as it burned 40,903 acres, fire officials said on Sunday.

Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Firefighters achieved first containment on a fast-moving wildfire in California on Sunday, officials said.

The Delta Fire was five percent contained after nearly doubling in size since Friday to 40,903 acres as 2,374 fire personnel worked to contain the blaze.

"Engines and hand crews are actively working on structure protection on the western flank of the fire near Trinity Lake. Fire activity is beginning to back down in this area as it transitions into lighter fuels," fire officials said.

Trinity County Sheriff's Office issued a mandatory evacuation notice for residents of East Fork Road to Ramshorn Road east to the Shasta Trinity County line.

Mandatory evacuations for residents along the Interstate 5 corridor from exit 707 at Vollmers north to exit 714 at Gibson also remained in effect Sunday.

Cal Fire spokesman Capt. Brandon Vaccaro told the Los Angeles Times two single-family residences and two combination residential and commercial buildings have been destroyed by the fire.

California's largest freeway, Interstate 5, remained closed, but Vaccaro said California Highway Patrol and other organizations were discussing when to reopen it.

"Opening the freeway is our top priority, but it needs to be safe to do so," he said.