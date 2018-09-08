Tropical Storm Helene forms in Atlantic Ocean

Sept. 8 (UPI) -- The latest named tropical storm, Helene, formed Friday night in the Atlantic Ocean.

The National Hurricane Center announced Helene's formation in its 10 p.m. update Friday. By 8 a.m. Saturday, the storm was about 290 miles east-southeast of the southernmost Cabo Verde Islands in the eastern Atlantic Ocean.

At that time, the storm had maximum sustained winds at 45 mph. The storm was moving west at 13 mph.

A hurricane watches and tropical storm warning is in effect for the Cabo Verde Islands of Santiago, Fogo and Brava.

"A gradual turn toward the west-northwest with an increase in forward speed is expected early next week," the NHC forecast said. "On the forecast track, Helene will pass very close to the southern Cabo Verde Islands tonight and early Sunday."