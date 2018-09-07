Hurricane Olivia heads toward Hawaii as Norman slows

Hawaii is visible at the far left in the expected path of Hurricane Olivia. Photo courtesy National Weather Service

Hurricane Norman is seen off to the northeast of the Hawaiian Islands Friday. The storm is heading away from the islands, which may face another major hurricane, Olivia, early next week. Image courtesy NOAA

Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Category 4 Hurricane Olivia slowed on Friday morning, the National Hurricane Center reported, but is still aimed at Hawaii.

Olivia is moving west-northwestward in the eastern Pacific Ocean with winds decreased to 125 mph. Its center is about 1,730 miles east of Honolulu, the NHC said on Friday.

Hurricane-force winds extend about 30 miles outward, and a weakening trend is expected through the weekend. While no land is currently under threat, the storm is tracking toward Hawaii.

Forecasts suggest that it could impact Hawaii by Monday night as it nears the north side of the islands. There are currently no coastal watches or warnings.

"A slow weakening trend is expected through the weekend," an NHC advisory on Friday said.

Hurricane Norman, a Category 2 storm which arrived north of Hawaii on Thursday, is moving northerly and away from the islands at 9 mph. It has been dissipated by wind shear, and is expected to further weaken as it passes about 200 miles north of the islands.

It is expected to be downgraded to a tropical storm on Friday as it brings rain and high surf rising to rise up to 18 feet on east-facing shores of Hawaii Island and Maui. Surf in Oahu, Molokai and Kauai could rise up to 15 feet.