Traders work the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on July 16. The U.S. economy added more than 200,000 jobs in August, the Commerce Department said in a report Friday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 7 (UPI) -- The U.S. economy added more than 200,000 jobs in in August and unemployment remained under 4 percent, the Commerce Department announced on Friday.

The department released the monthly report Friday morning, which noted 201,000 jobs added to the economy.

According to the figures, U.S. wages rose 3 percent from the same month last year, an indication that employers are increasing pay with a rise in the cost of living.

The increase was in line with the average monthly gain of 196,000 jobs over the past 12 months, and 186,000 jobs over the past three months.

Wage gains have been slow in the past two years, relative to other economic factors, and analysts have been concerned about pressures on consumers. Wages have not increased at a 3 percent annual rate since the recession ended in 2009.

The data reported by the Bureau of Labor Statistics was in line with expectations. Analysts predicted an increase of about 191,000 jobs, after a rise of 157,000 in July. Some experts predicted the unemployment rate would fall to 3.8 percent.

Payroll processor ADP released a report Friday that showed private sector employment climbed slower than expected in August.

Friday's report said the biggest gains for August were seen in professional and business services, healthcare, wholesale trade, mining and transportation and warehousing.

Employment changed little in other fields, including retail trade, financial activities and the leisure and hospitality sectors.