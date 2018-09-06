Watch live: Kavanaugh back in Senate for Day 3

Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh returns to the Senate Thursday for the third day of his confirmation hearings.

The hearing will begin at 9:30 a.m. EDT.

The federal appellate judge has been rigorously questioned for two days so far about a spate of key issues, like abortion and gun control.

Wednesday, Kavanaugh said he plans to rule according to precedent and the U.S. Constitution, but was less clear when asked about presidential subpoenas and pardons -- calling the subject a "hypothetical question that I can't begin to answer in this context as a sitting judge and nominee."

Some Democrats are still trying to stall President Donald Trump's second high court nominee and protesters are using the hearings to draw attention to their concerns. Some demonstrators in attendance were forcefully removed from hearings both Tuesday and Wednesday.

Kavanaugh is scheduled to appear before the committee for hearings Thursday and Friday before the panel votes whether to approve his appointment. If it does, Kavanaugh's nomination will advance to the full Senate, where he needs only a simple majority to be confirmed.