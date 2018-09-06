Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Sen. Cory Booker made public Thursday several confidential emails from Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh's time as White House counsel.
The act of defiance by Booker, D-N.J., comes on the third day of intense questioning as the Senate considers Kavanaugh's nomination to the high court.
"I am right now, before your process is finished, I am going to release the email about racial profiling and I understand the penalty comes with potential ousting from the Senate," Booker said.
The emails deal with racial inequality and racial profiling. Dated 2001 and 2002, they include Kavanaugh's thoughts on how to implement security measures at airports in the aftermath of the 9/11 terror attacks. Kavanaugh pushed for a race-neutral system. The email was sent to attorney Helgard C. Walker, another counselor to Bush.
In the emails, Kavanaugh also talked about his views on making exceptions for Native Americans.
"If it grants benefits to Native Americans because of their race/ethnicity alone, that raises serious problems under Rice and the Constitution, which generally requires that all Americans be treated as equal (absent a program narrowly tailored to serve a compelling government interest). The desire to remedy societal discrimination is not a compelling interest, however."
He also opposed the use of affirmative action at the Department of Transportation.
"The fundamental problem in this case is that these DOT regulations use a lot of legalisms and disguises to mask what is a naked racial set-aside," Kavanaugh wrote in 2001.
Meanwhile, emails released by The New York Times reveal that Kavanaugh had doubts about whether Roe v. Wade was "settled law." The email from Kavanaugh was written during his time in the Bush administration.
"I am not sure that all legal scholars refer to Roe as the settled law of the land at the Supreme Court level since the Court can always overrule its own precedent, and three Justices on the Court would do so."
Kavanaugh sent that email to attorney Patrick Bumatay, another Bush counselor.
At Thursday's hearing, Kavanaugh responded by saying he wanted to clarify the point that not all legal scholars would think alike.
"I'm always concerned about accuracy, and I thought it was not an accurate description of all legal scholars," he said.
He added that Roe v. Wade is "an important precedent that has been reaffirmed many times."
He wouldn't answer Sen. Dianne Feinstein's questions on whether it was "correct law."
Democrats are trying to stall President Donald Trump's nomination until after the midterm elections. Booker argued that Trump shouldn't get to appoint a Supreme Court nominee who could preside over his investigation.
The heated debates have sparked public protests in the chambers with some demonstrators being forcibly removed. Police arrested 73 people in the Senate office on Tuesday and Wednesday.
The hearings will continue through Friday. The panel will then vote on Kavanaugh's appointment. From there, it would go before the full Senate, where a simple majority is required.
Supreme Court Justice nominee Brett M. Kavanaugh arrives for the third day
of his Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing, on Capitol Hill on Thursday. Judge Kavanaugh was nominated to fill the seat of Justice Anthony M. Kennedy who announced his retirement in June. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Tighe Barry, a Codepink protester, interrupts the Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Barry is tackled by Capitol Hill Police as he interrupts the Senate Judiciary Committee. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Kavanaugh testifies on the third day of his Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Kavanaugh takes notes as he testifies. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, questions Kavanaugh whether he knew of sexual harassment charges against former Judge Alex Kozinski during testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee on his nomination to the Supreme Court. Kavanaugh faced sharp criticism from Democrats on the panel for past decisions and failure to provide paperwork from his past. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo
Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., (L) and Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., confer as Kavanaugh testifies. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo
Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., questions Kavanaugh about his views on abortion during testimony. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo
Sen. Christopher Coons, D-Del., questions Kavanaugh using the front page of a past New York Times during testimony. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo
Coons questions Kavanaugh on remarks he made in the past during testimony. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo
Kavanaugh holds a copy of the constitution as he testifies on the second day of his Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on Wednesday. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Kavanaugh thumbs through a well-worn copy of the Constitution during testimony. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo
Kavanaugh takes his seat for the start of the second day
of his Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearings. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
When asked if President Donald Trump's personal views might influence his decision-making, Kavanaugh said he's an "independent judge" and plans to base decisions on the Constitution. He gave no clear answer, though, when asked about presidential subpoenas and pardons. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Protesters dressed as characters from, "The Handmaid's Tale," a novel and television show about a totalitarian society that treats women as property of the state, stand outside the hearing room prior to the Supreme Court confirmation hearing for Kavanaugh. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
The protest based on the Hulu series "The Handmaid's Tale," was organized
by Demand Justice, which is opposed to Kavanaugh's appointment to the Supreme Court. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Protesters are removed after interrupting Supreme Court Justice nominee Kavanaugh's confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Americans are divided
on Kavanaugh's appointment, with 40 percent of Americans said they support Kavanahugh's appointment. Thirty-six percent oppose his taking a seat on the high court. Nearly a quarter said they have no opinion. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
A protester is removed after interrupting the hearing. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
A protester is removed after interrupting the hearing. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Protesters are removed after interrupting. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Brett M. Kavanaugh, President Trump's nominee to be the next Supreme Court associate justice, is sworn-in before delivering his opening statement on the first day of his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee, on Capitol Hill on Tuesday. Judge Kavanaugh was nominated to fill the seat of Justice Anthony M. Kennedy who announced his retirement in June. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo
Brett M. Kavanaugh sits with his wife Ashley and their two daughters Liza and Margaret, during his Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo
Sen. Rob Portman, R- Ohio, (C) introduces Brett M. Kavanaugh (L) during his Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo
Kavanaugh listens to a debate before speaking to the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday for the first day of his confirmation hearings on his nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo
Kavanaugh is President Donald Trump's nominee to replace retired Justice Anthony Kennedy. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo
Parkland father Fred Guttenberg (L), whose daughter died in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Fla., attempts to shake hands with Kavanaugh but is turned away. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo
Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., speaks as Kavanaugh sits before the Senate Judiciary Committee. Senate Democrats have attempted
to stall Kavanaugh's confirmation, arguing his positions on key issues are unclear. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo
Kavanaugh's wife, Ashley Estes Kavanaugh (R), and daughters Liza and Margaret Kavanaugh attend the hearing. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo
Protesters disrupt the start of the confirmation hearing. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo
A protester disrupts the start of the hearing. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo
Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., listen to speakers as Kavanaugh sits before the Senate Judiciary Committee. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo
Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., speaks during the hearing. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo
Grassley speaks during a debate. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo
Booker (L) and Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo
Kavanaugh shakes hands with Sen. John Kennedy before the hearing. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo
Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse speaks on 5-4 decisions while Kavanaugh listens. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Tex., delivers his opening statement during the Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo
Kavanaugh smiles as he takes his seat in front of photographers and the committee at the start of his U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing. Pool Photo/Jim Bourg/UPI | License Photo
