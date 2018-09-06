Police: At least 3 dead in Cincinnati shooting attack

At least three people were shot dead in downtown Cincinnati Thursday after a gunman opened fire at the city's Fifth Third Bank. Photo courtesy Cincinnati Police Department

Sept. 6 (UPI) -- A gunman shot three people dead and injured multiple others in a barrage of gunfire in downtown Cincinnati Thursday, authorities said.

Police said the shooting began at the Fifth Third Bank office center at Fountain Square.

Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isac said officers responded to a call around 9 a.m. and secured the area about 15 minutes later.

Isac said the shooter entered a loading dock area and started shooting -- and moments later, entered a lobby area and exchanged fire with police.

Three people died of gunshot wounds and two others were injured. The gunman also died, but officials weren't immediately certain how.

"We want to keep everyone involved in the tragic situation in our thoughts and prayers," Isac said.

Cincinnati police are trying to determine a motive.

Police responded "very quickly, so we can imagine this situation being much worse than it was, Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley told reporters. "Our first responders have done a heroic job today and it's important to remember just how dangerous that job is."

"Terrible shooting incident in the heart of our city this morning," councilor P.G. Sittenfield tweeted. "Pray for our city."

The conditions of the injured were not initially reported.

Witness Leonard Cain said he heard about 15 shots and tried to keep one woman from entering the bank. She was shot a short time later.