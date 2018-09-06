Officials running tests to identify illness that quarantined jetliner at JFK

A passenger from Emirates Flight 203 from Dubai is transported on a stretcher by paramedics Wednesday to an ambulance at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City. Photo by Peter Foley/EPA-EFE

A photo taken by a passenger aboard Emirates Flight 203 shows flight crew members and ambulances at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York City Wednesday. The plane was quarantined for a time due to symptoms of illness in several passengers. Photo by Larry Cohen/EPA-EFE

Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Health officials are trying to learn exactly what sickened a group of passengers on an Emirates Airlines flight that was quarantined on arrival in New York City from the Middle East.

Authorities flagged Emirates Flight 203 Wednesday after it landed at John F. Kennedy International Airport. Officials were concerned by 10 sick passengers who all displayed flu-like symptoms.

The passengers remained on the airliner for more than three hours and medical screens were done on all 521 passengers.

Dr. Oxiris Barbot, New York City's acting health commissioner, told reporters it appears the passengers "probably" have the flu.

More than 100 passengers experienced various symptoms, including coughs, fever or vomiting. Doctors are conducting respiratory tests on three passengers and seven crew members who were hospitalized with the most severe symptoms.

The flight to New York originated in Dubai and followed a stop in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, where many have been sickened by a recent flu outbreak.

"Quite a few passengers were showing symptoms of sickness. Coughing," passenger Muntaz Alli told USA Today. "Even the guy next to me ... he was coughing and I knew something was wrong with him."

Things "became a little chaotic" when the plane landed at JFK and passengers were told they couldn't leave, Alli added.

"The crew had a rough time to control people because usually when the aircraft comes to a stop, everybody gets up to get their overhead bags."

Passengers were able to watch news coverage of the ordeal on the plane's on-board televisions.

Former rapper and home remodeling television star Vanilla Ice was among those aboard.