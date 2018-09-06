Hurricane Norman bringing high surf to the Hawaiian Islands Thursday is expected to weaken by Saturday morning. Image courtesy of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

Satellite imagery shows Hurricane Norman swirling in the Pacific near the Hawaiian Islands Thursday. Image courtesy of National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Hurricane Norman is still swirling around the Hawaiian Islands, and forecasters say its greatest threat right now is high surf -- but the next major storm may not be far off.

The Category 3 storm is forecast to pass 200 to 300 miles northeast of the Big Island on Thursday and Friday. Surf could rise as high as 18 feet on east-facing shores of Hawaii Island and Maui. Surf in Oahu, Molokai and Kauai could rise up to 15 feet.

The Central Pacific Hurricane Center said the high surf is the only hazard affecting land.

"Large swells generated by Norman will continue to build across the Hawaiian Islands through Thursday," the CPHC said. "Large and potentially dangerous surf is expected along east-facing shores through at least Thursday night."

RELATED Florence becomes first major Atlantic hurricane of 2018

The eye of Normal was last recorded 345 miles east of Hilo and 5,500 miles east of Honolulu. It's moving northwest at 8 mph and has maximum sustained winds near 120 mph.

No coastal watches or warnings were in effect and forecasters expect Norman to weaken to a tropical storm by Saturday morning.

While it appears Hawaii won't be hit by Norman, it could find itself in the path of the next named storm -- Hurricane Olivia, which is farther east but making its way toward the islands. Forecast tracks show Olivia could approach Hawaii next week.

With 120-mph winds, Olivia has intensified into a Category 3 storm, but forecasters said it should begin to weaken before the weekend.

Major hurricanes are classified at Category 3 or higher.