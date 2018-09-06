Image of Hurricane Florence. Photo courtesy of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Hurricane Florence Thursday was downgraded to a Category 2 storm as it moved northwest toward Bermuda and the U.S. East Coast, the National Hurricane Center said.

The hurricane was downgraded from a Category 4 storm Thursday, the NHC's 11 a.m. update shows.

Florence was moving northwest at nearly 10 mph with maximum sustained wind speeds having decreased to nearly 105 mph, with higher gusts.

The eye of the storm was 1,030 miles east-northeast of the Northern Leeward Islands and 1,115 miles east-southeast of Bermuda. Hurricane-force winds extended up to 15 miles from the center, according to the NHC. Tropical-storm-force winds extended outward up to 90 miles.

"Swells generated by Florence will begin to affect Bermuda on Friday and will reach portions of the U.S. East Coast over the weekend," the NHC said. "These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions."

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

"A turn toward the west-northwest with a decrease in forward speed is forecast is expected through Saturday, the NHC said.

RELATED Oil markets up as Gulf Coast braces for Gordon

Florence was the first major hurricane of the 2018 Atlantic season.

#GOESEast saw Hurricane #Florence spinning in the open Atlantic Ocean this morning. The Cat. 3 storm is the first major #hurricane in the Atlantic this year, but currently not a threat to land. See more: https://t.co/Yg4cRXhG5n pic.twitter.com/XTv6BSCZJS - NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) September 5, 2018

Another tropical wave, Helene, is behind Florence, potentially becoming the next storm, ABC News reported.

RELATED Hurricane Norman strengthens as Category 3 in eastern Pacific

Peak hurricane season is from mid-August to mid-October, with a peak date for the season on average, being Sept. 10, the same date Hurricane Irma ripped through south Florida last year.