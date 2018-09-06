Hurricane Florence weakened Thursday but was expected to restrengthen Friday as it headed toward Bermuda and the U.S. East Coast. Image courtesy of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

Sept. 6 (UPI) -- The National Hurricane Center downgraded Hurricane Florence to a tropical storm Thursday as it moved northwest toward Bermuda and the U.S. East Coast.

The storm had reached Category 4 storm earlier in the week and was expected to restrengthen late Friday and into the weekend.

The eye of the hurricane was 975 miles east-northeast of the Northern Leeward Islands and 1,035 miles east-southeast of Bermuda. It was moving west-northwest at 7 mph with 70 mph maximum sustained winds, the NHC said in its 11 p.m. AST report.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles from the center, according to the NHC.

"Swells generated by Florence will begin to affect Bermuda on Friday and will reach portions of the U.S. East Coast over the weekend," the NHC said. "These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions."

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

"A turn toward the west-northwest with a decrease in forward speed is forecast is expected through Saturday, the NHC said.

Florence was the first major hurricane of the 2018 Atlantic season.

#GOESEast saw Hurricane #Florence spinning in the open Atlantic Ocean this morning. The Cat. 3 storm is the first major #hurricane in the Atlantic this year, but currently not a threat to land. See more: https://t.co/Yg4cRXhG5n pic.twitter.com/XTv6BSCZJS - NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) September 5, 2018

Another tropical wave was to the east of Florence, potentially becoming the next storm.

Peak hurricane season is from mid-August to mid-October, with a peak date for the season on average, being Sept. 10, the same date Hurricane Irma ripped through south Florida last year.