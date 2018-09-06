Atlanta Mayor prohibits ICE from placing detainees in city jail

Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms signed an executive order on Thursday that will prevent U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement from holding detainees in the city's jail.

The executive order also requires that all detainees currently in the Atlanta City Detention Center be transferred out of the facility.

"Atlanta will no longer be complicit in a policy that intentionally inflicts misery on a vulnerable population without giving any thought to the horrific fallout," Bottoms told reporters. "As the birthplace of the civil rights movement we are called to be better than this."

It's not yet clear where the detainees will be moved. ICE has three other detention facilities in the state.

Bottoms' executive order comes after she signed another one in June that prohibited the jail from accepting new ICE detainees.

Bottoms' actions on immigration were taken after recommendations from a task force assigned to review the city's immigration policies in response to President Donald Trump.