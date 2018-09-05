Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Executives from social media giants Facebook and Twitter are back on Capitol Hill Wednesday for the third set of high-profile Senate hearings on social media in 12 months.
Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey will appear before the Senate intelligence committee at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday to testify on alleged Russian interference in U.S. elections. The event, the third hearing on social media that the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence has hosted, will be aired live on the Senate event page and on C-Span.
The Senate hearing, called Foreign Influence Operations and Their Use of Social Media Platforms, gives Sandberg and Dorsey a chance to take their concerns to top lawmakers.
Following the hearing, Dorsey will chat with the House Energy and Commerce Committee in a hearing set for 1:30 p.m. ET.
Sandberg and Dorsey shared prepared opening statements ahead of the meetings.
"The threat we face requires extensive partnership and collaboration with our government partners and industry peers," Dorsey said in his prepared remarks for the House appearance. "We each possess information the other does not have, and the combined information is more powerful in combating these threats."
"We were too slow to spot this and too slow to act," Sandberg said in her prepared remarks obtained by Tech Crunch and posted online. "That's on us."
Social media companies have increasingly come under public scrutiny after foreign actors, believed to be tied to Russian government, spread misinformation on social media to try to influence the outcome of the 2016 presidential election and the upcoming mid-terms.