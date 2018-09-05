Ms. Sheryl Sandberg, Chief Operating Officer, Facebook is sworn in as the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence prepares to holds an open hearing on Wednesday in the Dirkson Senate Office Building in Washington, D.C. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

Senate Select Committee on Intelligence Vice Chairman Sen. Jack Warner, D-Va., (L) asks a question as Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., looks on, on Wednesday in the Dirkson Senate Office Building in Washington, D.C. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

Jack Dorsey, Chief Executive Officer, Twitter Inc. is sworn in as the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence prepares to holds an open hearing on Wednesday in the Dirkson Senate Office Building in Washington, D.C. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

Alex Jones, banned by many social media platforms, records testimony at the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence at a public hearing on Wednesday in the Dirkson Senate Office Building in Washington, D.C. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

Sheryl Sandberg, Chief Operating Officer, Facebook testifies as the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence holds an open hearing on Wednesday in the Dirkson Senate Office Building in Washington, D.C. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

The seat reserved for Google sits empty as the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence prepares to holds an open hearing on Wednesday in the Dirkson Senate Office Building in Washington, D.C. Google is not expected to attend. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

Jack Dorsey, Chief Executive Officer, Twitter Inc. testifies before the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence as Sheryl Sandberg, Chief Operating Officer, Facebook (L) looks watches on Wednesday, in the Dirkson Senate Office Building in Washington, D.C. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Executives from social media giants Facebook and Twitter are back on Capitol Hill Wednesday for the third set of high-profile Senate hearings on social media in 12 months.

Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey will appear before the Senate intelligence committee at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday to testify on alleged Russian interference in U.S. elections. The event, the third hearing on social media that the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence has hosted, will be aired live on the Senate event page and on C-Span.

The Senate hearing, called Foreign Influence Operations and Their Use of Social Media Platforms, gives Sandberg and Dorsey a chance to take their concerns to top lawmakers.

Following the hearing, Dorsey will chat with the House Energy and Commerce Committee in a hearing set for 1:30 p.m. ET.

Sandberg and Dorsey shared prepared opening statements ahead of the meetings.

"The threat we face requires extensive partnership and collaboration with our government partners and industry peers," Dorsey said in his prepared remarks for the House appearance. "We each possess information the other does not have, and the combined information is more powerful in combating these threats."

"We were too slow to spot this and too slow to act," Sandberg said in her prepared remarks obtained by Tech Crunch and posted online. "That's on us."

Social media companies have increasingly come under public scrutiny after foreign actors, believed to be tied to Russian government, spread misinformation on social media to try to influence the outcome of the 2016 presidential election and the upcoming mid-terms.