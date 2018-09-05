A NASA satellite photo shows Tropical Storm Gordon making landfall on the border of Alabama and Mississippi on Tuesday. Photo by NASA/EPA-EFE

Sept. 5 (UPI) -- At least one person is dead after Tropical Storm Gordon tore through the southeast dropping heavy rainfall.

The storm is now making its way to the Midwest where severe flooding is expected.

The deceased was identified as a 2-year-old baby from Pensacola, Fla. Zaryanna Dillian died after a large limb from on oak tree fell onto her family's mobile home Tuesday evening.

Zaryanna is the only reported death as a result of Gordon so far.

While Gordon turned out to be deadly in Florida and dropped 10 inches of rain in the Florida panhandle in less than 24 hours, Alabama saw winds as strong as 78 mph and thousands of people lost power in Baldwin County, located along the Gulf Coast in between Pensacola, Fla. and Mobile. Ala.

Gulf Power said as many as 26,000 people were without power for at least some time.

Tropical Storm Gordon was downgraded to a tropical depression Wednesday afternoon as it moved into the Midwest.

Heavy rainfall is expected in several states, including Missouri, Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin and Kansas, where the governor declared a state of emergency in several counties that were hit hard by flash flooding this week.