A new survey by Pew Research this week showed that most Facebook users are not well-versed in using its news feed, or adjusting the news content they see.

Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Facebook users, especially older ones, are unaware of how news stories are chosen for display in their news feed, new research showed Wednesday.

The Pew Research survey said 53 percent of users over 18 said they didn't know why some stories showed up and some didn't. Additionally, only 36 percent said they've attempted to change or otherwise influence news content on Facebook.

Users can make custom adjustments to their news preferences.

The Pew poll also found about 46 percent of those under 50 have attempted to change the news feed. Only 28 percent in the 50 to 64 age group have tried adjusting it, as have 19 percent of those over 64.

Half of Facebook users surveyed said they have a lot of control over the news feed, and three quarters said they prefer more or less of certain types of content.

The survey polled nearly 5,500 people and has a margin of error of 2.4 points.

The poll came on the same day Facebook filed a patent infringement lawsuit against BlackBerry in San Francisco federal court.

The suit charges BlackBerry with stealing voice technology methodology, improvements to graphics, video and audio on mobile devices; GPS tracking and other patented processes.

BlackBerry sued Facebook in March, alleging patent infringement on its mobile messaging patents. It said Facebook made unauthorized use of BlackBerry technology in its Messenger service and WhatsApp and Instagram platforms.