PhD student killed in Chicago hours after arriving in city

Sept. 5 (UPI) -- A PhD student in Chicago was killed after he was hit by a stray bullet only four hours after arriving in the city on Sunday, police said.

Shane Colombo, 25, had just arrived in Chicago from San Francisco to study at Northwestern University. But only four hours after he got off the plane and on his way to buy clothes hangers in Chicago's Rogers Park neighborhood, he was caught in the crossfire of a gunfight and got shot in the stomach. He was taken to a hospital where he died.

"I was very concerned about him coming out here, and he was killed within four hours of being in the city, four hours of stepping off that plane," Colombo's mother, Tonya Colombo, told ABC News. "I put him on a plane that morning at 10 a.m. [in California] and I kissed him good-bye, and that was the last time I saw him alive."

Colombo was set to pursue his PhD in psychology at Northwestern University in the fall. A graduate of San Francisco State University, he spent the previous two years working as a researcher at Columbia University in New York City.

"This is a terrible loss for our community, and we all feel grief and heartbreak for Shane and his loved ones," University President Morton Schapiro and Provost Jonathan Holloway said in a statement. "There is no justification for such violence."

No arrests have been made. Police are still looking for suspects.

Colombo is one of six people who were killed in Chicago over Labor Day Weekend. At least 29 more people were shot.