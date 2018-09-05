An Emirates flight from Dubai was quarantined at JFK Airport Wednesday after reports that 100 or more people were sick. CBS

Sept. 5 (UPI) -- An Emirates Airlines flight with more than 500 passengers on board was isolated Wednesday at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York after reports that 100 people or more could be sick.

New York Mayor Bill Delasio's press secretary hinted it could be a flu outbreak.

"Flight started in Dubai and stopped in Mecca, which is experiencing a flu outbreak. Early indications point to that as a POSSIBILITY. More to come," Eric Phillips tweeted.

Flight EK203 has two male passengers with high fever and about 100 passengers who are coughing nonstop.

The plane is being kept away from the terminals. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Customs and Border Protection have been notified.

The Airbus A380, the world's largest passenger airliner, took off from Dubai and landed in New York after 9 a.m. with 521 passengers.

