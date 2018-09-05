Sept. 5 (UPI) -- A doctoral student was killed in Chicago Sunday after he was hit by a stray bullet, only four hours after he arrived, police said.

Investigators said after his arrival, Shane Colombo went to buy clothes hangers in Chicago's Rogers Park neighborhood when he was caught in the crossfire of a gunfight. He was shot in the stomach and died at a hospital.

Colombo moved from San Francisco to Chicago seeking a doctorate at Northwestern University.

"I was very concerned about him coming out here, and he was killed within four hours of being in the city, four hours of stepping off that plane," mother Tonya Colombo told ABC News. "I put him on a plane that morning at 10 a.m. [in California] and I kissed him goodbye, and that was the last time I saw him alive."

RELATED Death toll in Chicago apartment fire now 10

Colombo was set to pursue a Ph.D in psychology in the fall. A graduate of San Francisco State University, he spent the previous two years working as a researcher at Columbia University in New York City.

"This is a terrible loss for our community, and we all feel grief and heartbreak for Shane and his loved ones," Northwestern University President Morton Schapiro and Provost Jonathan Holloway said in a statement. "There is no justification for such violence."

No arrests have been made and police are still looking for suspects.

RELATED Chicago police crackdown on street parties after bloody weekend

Colombo is one of six who died from gun violence in Chicago over the Labor Day weekend. More than two dozen others were also shot.