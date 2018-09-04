Watch live: Senate starts confirmation of Supreme Court nominee Kavanaugh

Brett Kavanaugh, President Donald Trump's nominee to Supreme Court, arrives for a meeting in the Senate on July 10. If confirmed, Kavanaugh would replace retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 4 (UPI) -- The Senate's judiciary committee will begin the confirmation process for Supreme Court appointee Brett Kavanaugh on Tuesday, amid efforts by Democrats to stall.

Kavanaugh was appointed in July to the bench as a replacement for retired Justice Anthony Kennedy. For the last few weeks, Kavanaugh has met with various lawmakers on Capitol Hill in anticipation of the upper chamber's confirmation.

Tuesday's hearing will begin at 9:30 a.m. EDT and will be streamed live.

Senate Democrats have attempted to stall Kavanaugh's confirmation, arguing his positions on key issues and his work in President George W. Bush's administration are unclear.

"A good judge must be an umpire -- a neutral and impartial arbiter who favors no litigant or policy," Kavanaugh is expected to say in his opening statement, according to prepared remarks. "I don't decide cases based on personal or policy preferences.

"I am not a pro-plaintiff or pro-defendant judge. I am not a pro-prosecution or pro-defense judge. I am a pro-law judge."

Kavanaugh must be approved by a simple majority in the upper chamber, a rule changed by Senate Republicans during the confirmation of Neil Gorsuch last year. His nomination will advance to the full chamber if it's approved by the judiciary committee.

"If confirmed to the Court, I would be part of a Team of Nine, committed to deciding cases according to the Constitution and laws of the United States," Kavanaugh's opening statement states. "I would always strive to be a team player on the Team of Nine."

The process is expected to be a highly partisan affair. For weeks, Democrats have opposed Kavanaugh's appointment for various reasons. The Washington, D.C., appellate judge is President Donald Trump's second nominee for the high court. Gorsuch replaced the late Antonin Scalia.

The Trump administration last week said it would withhold tens of thousands of documents on Kavanaugh in the Bush White House, citing executive privilege. After outcry among Democrats, more than 40,000 documents were released late Sunday by a Bush attorney.