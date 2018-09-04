Sept. 4 (UPI) -- With the midterm elections two months away, Massachusetts was the only state holding a primary Tuesday -- where several longtime House Democrats aim to hold onto their seats.

Tuesday's primary could be important for the Nov. 6 general election, as Democrats search for any weapon they can get to seize control in Congress.

One of the biggest races pits Rep. Mike Capuano against Boston city councilor Ayanna Pressley, a former aide to Sen. John Kerry and Joe Kennedy II.

At a recent event, Pressley said she wants to take more of an activist approach to Capitol Hill to fight President Donald Trump and Republicans in the lower chamber.

"If we can't be bold or visionary or leading from this seat, there's no other seat in the country that has these progressive bona fides and the opportunity to be unrestrained and unencumbered," Pressley said.

Capuano stands behind his record, which includes opposition to the Iraq War in 2003 and allocating millions of federal dollars for public projects in his district.

"Words are easy, every politician has them, and that's fine, and I think in this case it's easy to prove," Capuano said. "Who has delivered, not just who will deliver."

Other incumbents who faces challenges Tuesday include Reps Richard Neal, Stephen Lynch and Joe Kennedy III. The retirement of Rep. Nicki Tsongas drew 10 Democratic candidates.

Republican voters have three candidates aiming to unseat incumbent Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who didn't face a primary challenge.

In the state gubernatorial race, incumbent Charlie Baker is up against fellow Republican Scott D. Liveley, a pastor who has expressed anti-gay views. Two Democrats, Jay Gonzalez and Bob Massie, are also vying Tuesday for the chance to take on Baker in November.

Massachusetts voters can choose either a Republican or Democratic ballot if they aren't registered. Voters who do belong to a party only get that party's ballot.